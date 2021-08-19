A brew’au, half marathon, art show, benefit concert and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/20/21

Vail Valley Brew’Au

Vail Valley Brew'Au will feature over 40 beers, ciders and seltzers from Colorado and beyond.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is celebrating 25 years and is inviting you to a luau-themed brew fest complete with a sand sculpture contest, Hawaiian shirts and more on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Nottingham Park in Avon.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund (VVCF) offers financial assistance for those in medical crisis. A medical catastrophe, be it a cancer diagnosis, a serious car accident or other emergency can seriously affect a household financially and the VVCF offers assistance to Eagle County residents who work here and apply for aid. Since 1996, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund has awarded more than 1,800 grants and $8.4 million has gone to help members of the community.

A majority of the donations come from businesses and individuals within the community. On average, the VVCF helps out 120 families or individuals each year. Whether the grant recipients are undergoing treatment or recovering from a range of medical conditions, the assistance received is beyond helpful, as you can see if you watch the video telling stories of locals who have been helped on the vvcf.org website.

The brew fest will feature over 40 beers, ciders and seltzers from Colorado and beyond. For the wine lovers, Vines at Vail will be pouring samples and 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits will also be onsite. There is a silent auction, live music and food trucks. There will be plenty of entertainment for the kids with a hula hoop contest, climbing wall, lawn games, face painting, art projects and more. Wear your Hawaiian attire to add to the festive vibe of this anniversary celebration.

With tickets ranging from $20 to $55, this event is an affordable way to give to a charity and know that you are making a direct impact on your neighbors all while having fun in the sun at Nottingham Park. For ticket information, visit Eventbrite.com .

Schedule of events

1-7:30 p.m.: Kids activities, food trucks, live music

1-5 p.m.: Silent auction

1-6 p.m.: Sand sculpture construction

1-2:30 p.m.: Live music by The Turntable Revue

2 – 7 p.m.: Brew Fest

3-4:30 p.m.: Live music by The Royal Aces

5-7:30 p.m.: Live music by Tenth Mountain Division Band

7:30-8 p.m.: Sunset water lantern release

Ticket Prices

Luau + Beer Fest (ages 21+): $45 advance, $55 day of event

Luau Adult (non-drinking ages 13+): $20 advance, $30 day of event

Luau Mini Coconuts (ages 12 and under): Free

Vail Fine Arts Festival

Over 75 fine artists and craftspeople will set up their wares in booths all across Lionshead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday for the Vail Fine Arts Festival.

This summer has seen the return of many arts festivals to the area and Art on the Rockies presents the Vail Fine Arts Festival in Lionshead this weekend. Over 75 fine artists and craftspeople will set up their wares in booths all across Lionshead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media and more will be showcased by the artists themselves. A jury made up of a panel of art professionals selects the artwork that is allowed into the show. From Eagle County to Los Angeles County, Florida to Hawaii, this event brings so many talented artists to one location.

The weekend’s featured artist is Allen Lund of Park City. Lund specializes in paintings and his work evokes impressions beyond what you visually see. Particular scents in the air, what the humidity level feels like, a cool breeze, water flowing in a brook, are perceived by the viewer as if he or she was at the scene. His favorite seasons are fall, winter and spring. Just looking at his paintings makes you want to go to that place.

The festival is free to attend and parking is free in the Lionshead parking structure. Go to artontherockies.org to find a list of artists and their mediums. Booth locations are indicated on the website as well.

Eagle Music Festival

In addition to live music, the Eagle Music Festival will host a silent auction and door prizes at The Boneyard in Eagle Ranch from 4 to close on Saturday.

The Red Ribbon Project wants you to know that we are “all in this together” and that is the theme of this year’s Eagle Music Festival. The Boneyard in Eagle will host the annual benefit with door prizes, silent auction and live music featuring opening act Trees Don’t Move, a youth band comprised of locals, and headliner, The Johnny Schleper Band. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until close.

The community is invited and the cost is a $10 suggested donation at the door. The Boneyard will have food and drink specials throughout the event.

The Red Ribbon Project calls itself a small but mighty organization. It focuses on programs that help young people thrive. The pandemic was hard on everyone, but it was especially hard on teens. The Red Ribbon Project continued to connect with students as early as the 5th grade with topics like life skills, sexual health and taking care of yourself.

In the past 25 years, the Red Ribbon Project educators have become trusted adults for the kids to talk to and confide in. The Red Ribbon Project has helped decrease teen pregnancy by 79% over the last decade. It meets with 2,250 students annually, meeting them at their level for open, honest conversation. It also provides a safe space for open dialog, encouraging families to share their values with their children. The Red Ribbon Project also provides free HIV/AIDS tests annually.

For more information, visit redribbonproject.org.

Hall of Fame Inductions

2019 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductees, Jeff Gorsuch, Jake Hoeschler and Steve Raymond pose after the induction gala in October 2019, the date of the last in-person Hall of Fame induction event. The Colorado Snowsports Museum hosts the 2020/2021 inductees at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this Sunday.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will recognize five outstanding individuals who have made an imprint on our ski and snowboard industry with its 44th annual Hall of Fame Induction Celebration this Sunday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s Hall of Fame has been honoring sports builders and athletes since 1977 and the list contains the movers and shakers who have made snowsports what they are today, whether it was behind the scenes, or if they were up on the podium winning gold medals. It’s an inspirational celebration that shares the collective love of skiing and snowboarding.

Normally held at the Vail Mountain Marriott’s ballroom, this event will have a different feel this year. The cocktail “hour” will begin at 3 p.m. and go until about 4:30 p.m., then the presentations will begin. The public is invited to this event and there are a variety of price ranges for tickets for pavilion seating and lawn seating. Children 12 and under receive a complimentary lawn seat with a paid adult.

The event will have Bavarian themed food stations and attendees are encouraged to wear their dirndls and lederhosen. An after party will be held at Pepi’s Restaurant and Bar in Vail Village.

Hall of Fame inductees:

Pam Conklin Pettee – ski industry lobbyist, public relations consultant and freelance ski writer

Ellen Post Foster – former world-class international freestyle competitor

Dave Stapleton, Jr. – former U. S. Ski Team and professional racer

James Niehues – iconic ski resort trail map artist

Scott Rawles – former U.S. Ski Team Moguls coach

For more information about the Hall of Fame inductees and to purchase tickets, go to snowsportsmuseum.org .

Half Marathon at Arrowhead

Two racers high-five after the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series race up the Berry Picker Trail in Vail in July. Arrowhead will host the half marathon and 5k this Saturday.

The Vail Recreation District is moving the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series over to Arrowhead Mountain this weekend for its annual half marathon and 5k races. Even though the race starts at a lower elevation than the races that start in Vail Village or up on Vail Mountain, the route involves a 3,000-plus vertical-foot climb, so make sure your lungs and legs are ready for the burn.

The race will start and finish at Arrowhead Village. The route takes you up on familiar trails like Village to Village Trail, Elkhorn Trail, Ute Trail and Leave the Beav Trail. Even if you’ve participated in the half marathon before, you’ll be wowed by the great views and change of scenery. If the 13.1 miles seems too intimidating, remember that there is a 5k option as well.

The races start early Saturday morning with bib pick-up registration taking place at the base of Arrowhead from 6 to 6:45 a.m. for the half marathon and 6 to 7:45 a.m. for the 5k. Online Registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. The half marathon starts at 7 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m.

Stick around after the race for the awards ceremony where top participants will be recognized in each division. There will also be raffle prizes, participants get a custom-designed t-shirt and donuts from Northside Coffee and Kitchen. They will also start the party early with a keg from New Belgium Brewing and food from Uncle Sleepers food truck.

Parking available across Highway 6 at Red Canyon High School and Berry Creek Middle School and shuttles will be running to get you to and from the race venue. For more information, go to vailrec.com .