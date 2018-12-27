A capella group FACE to rock the Vilar in Beaver Creek

The Vilar Performing Arts Center will host Colorado's own FACE Vocal Band on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to FACE Vocal Band are $40 for adults and $25 for a child, and are on sale now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

FACE is comprised of Ryan Driver (tenor), Forest Kelly (bass), Ben Lunstad (baritone), Mark Megibow (vocal percussion), Cody Qualls (tenor) and Stephen Ross (countertenor).

FACE is an all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado that has been thrilling audiences for over a decade. Using only five voices and a beat boxer, FACE creates a high-octane rock music phenomenon that must be seen to be believed. The band competed on the hit NBC series "The Sing Off," as well as "America's Got Talent," and in 2013 was named Best Local Band by Denver A-List Awards. Critics and fans nationwide describe FACE as "nothing short of spectacular," "a six-voice bomb blast" and "among the top ten singing groups in the country."

Nationally, FACE has touched crowds from San Francisco to Chicago, Dallas to Minneapolis, as well as headlining at Detroit's famous Fox Theatre and Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. FACE regularly performs for sold-out audiences in their home state, Colorado. They have also shared the stage with John Bon Jovi and country star Pat Green among other greats. FACE has had the opportunity to sing for former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

In 2017, FACE was the first vocal band to headline Red Rocks, a longtime dream of the Colorado-based group. Westword has said of the band "[They are] vocal rock, a propulsive, amplified a cappella act … with stunning agility and rich depth of sound. They just rock."

With their incredible vocal harmonies, heart pounding vocal drums and more than a touch of humorous stage presence, FACE has proven themselves to be a world class act for audiences of all ages.