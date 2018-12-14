‘A Christmas Carol’ coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) will continue their timeless tradition of presenting the holiday classic, Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The touring production, features a new script adaptation, direction and performance as Scrooge by award-winning and forty year theatre veteran Scott H. Severance.

Single tickets for the show are $75 for adults and $45 for children and are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or online at http://www.vilarpac.org.

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of Past, Present, and Future.

With script adaptation, direction and performance as Scrooge by Severance, this new adaptation of Dickens' ever popular classic fills the stage with first class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor and a timeless message. With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, "A Christmas Carol" is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities.

Now in its fourth year of spreading cheer across the country from their home base in New Hampshire, PerSeverance Productions LLC knows only one way to tell this great theatrical tale—with 100 percent commitment, passion, humor and dedication.

Celebrate the true Spirit of Christmas with this brand new, original production of "A Christmas Carol" filled with haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment.