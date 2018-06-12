A look at 3 Vail Valley neighborhoods

Though Vail has instant international recognition, the Vail Valley is more than a ski mountain. Eagle County is comprised of several small towns and National Forest. Here's a look at a couple of our neighborhoods.

Cordillera – Edwards, CO

Technically part of Edwards, Cordillera is a secluded-feeling oasis less than 10 minutes from downtown Edwards. Situated on more than 7,000 pristine acres, Cordillera provides residents and visitors with exceptional Rocky Mountain experiences year-round. Rising from 7,200 to 9,400 feet, Cordillera is surrounded by 1 million acres of the White River National Forest, making it a perfect summer retreat for golfing, hiking, horseback riding, private fishing, tennis, pickleball and swimming. Winter activities at Cordillera include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

The Cordillera Property Owners Association and The Club at Cordillera provide social activities and events throughout the year from wine tastings, to community gatherings. All property owners have access to the Short Course at Cordillera, private fishing on the Eagle River and several stocked ponds, as well as amenities that include the Athletic Center at Cordillera, and the Trailhead Clubhouse. The Cordillera Equestrian Center and Cordillera Day Camp a.k.a. "Cordy Camp" are open to homeowners and to the public. Members of the Club at Cordillera have access to three additional courses—The Ranch, The Summit and The Valley Courses.

Eagle Neighborhoods

About 30 minutes away from Vail — and only 5 minutes from the local airport — Eagle is an old ranching community that's kept its historic charm while focusing on today's Vail Valley lifestyle. With extensive bike and walking paths, it's easy to park your car in the garage and leave it for a week, as the town is easily navigated by bike or on foot. It's a destination for mountain bikers and trail runners, too, who love the town's mountainous singletrack year-round.

A community pool and ice rink, bike skills park, pump track and a golf course keep the population active. Shopping and dining are popular, too, and the town has not one but two local breweries.

Riverwalk – Edwards, CO

Riverwalk at Edwards is an eminently convenient spot for shopping, dining and entertainment. With tons of free parking, both open air and covered, it's easy to zip in and out. It's anchored by several wonderful restaurants that run the gamut from upscale Italian to New American to bar and grill options. A movie theater, newly remodeled inn and many boutiques make Riverwalk a high-energy spot with lots of visitors. True to its name, it's right on the banks of the river, and a small amphitheater hosts concerts and other events.