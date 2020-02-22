A Colorado company wants to let you decide how much alcohol to put in your beer

Imagine a day when you can order any beer and decide how much alcohol to include in the glass.

If you want one beer, keep it moderate. If you plan to drink for longer, make it lower or even move to nonalcoholic. All on demand in any style with similar quality.

The idea is revolutionary, and the day it could become reality is much closer than you think. In fact, the first taste of the concept is pouring now from the taps at Tommyknocker Brewery in Idaho Springs.

The longtime, high-country brewer is now offering three styles of beer in two different versions. Right now, each is served at both 5% alcohol by volume and 1% or less, making it essentially nonalcoholic. One day, consumers could decide the alcohol level themselves.

“That’s the future — alcohol by choice,” says Steve Indrehus, the Tommyknocker operations director.

