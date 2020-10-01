Firefighters Tribute Festival

The smoke may have cleared and the fires contained, but the hard work and the dedication that local, regional and national firefighters went through this season got Dave Kraft thinking. Kraft, a valley local since 1981, decided he wanted to throw a benefit in honor of those who fought so hard to protect Colorado’s landscape.

“I drove the Turtle Bus for weddings, but COVID-19 reduced those trips, and then the fires reduced the Turtle Bus tubing trips we’d do on the river, so with that extra time on my hands, I decided to put together a benefit concert and that’s how the Firefighters Tribute Festival was started,” Kraft said of the event taking place Saturday.

Kraft started calling in favors and got the venue, entertainment and raffle prizes in the span of one month with zero budget. Stoneyard Distillery in Dotsero is providing its large venue for the event. They will also be pouring various drinks including daiquiris and pina coladas for $5. Stone oven wood-fired pizzas will be sold for $14 and the Turtle Bus is offering transportation from Vail, Avon, Edwards and Eagle for $30 round-trip.

Firefighters will get two complimentary drinks and a complimentary pizza. Kraft also wants to honor the firefighters with prizes. There is a free drawing for firefighters where they can win a marble fireman sculpture donated by Rex Branson of the Marble Institute in Marble; two nights lodging donated by the Four Seasons Vail; a guided snowmobile trip; and more.

Local musicians donated their talents for performances that will go on all day. Kraft will play with a collection of musicians in what he calls the Fireman Legacy Band, playing a mixture of classic rock, country and originals. Other artists include Primal J and the Neanderthals, Don Watson, John Dunn, the Al Maul Trio and Helmut Fricker will be there wearing lederhosen along with his companions Charlotte Bogert and Rupert Oberlohr. It’s a fantastic lineup of entertainment that appeals to many age ranges and crosses musical genres.

The event goes from noon until dark, is free, the drinks are affordable and round trip transportation is $30, so take advantage of the beautiful setting for a good cause. If you’d like to contribute any raffle prizes or for more information, call Kraft at 970-977-9649 or email davekraft2018@gmail.com.

Vail Farmers Market & Art Show

This Sunday marks the last day you can buy products in person at the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show. A 20-year tradition, the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show modified its operations to comply with COVID-19 regulations in order to bring this event to the streets of Vail once again this summer.

Come and get your produce, but there’s also so much more at the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show. Housewares, soaps, candles, jellies, coffee and teas, clothing, books as well as art can be found each week. Instead of having 158 vendors as in years past, the market hosted 58 booths. This year, they implemented a virtual market, which will allow you to keep on buying vendor products throughout the offseason.

Although some of the farms’ crops suffered from a frost earlier this year and wildfires and road closures almost prevented them from getting to the markets, the peaches and other produce still eventually made it.

“The fires and many other non-COVID-related issues made some of our Sundays different, however, we were able to have most of our vendors show up and they drove over five hours to get here from Palisade,” said Angela Mueller, organizer of the event. “We are glad now that we have pumpkins, squash and so many beautiful apples and pears available.”

This year the market is providing time slots to get guests into the market to help with crowd control. You may still enter the venue without signing up for a time slot, but your wait to enter the venue might be a little longer, so plan ahead and schedule a time. Wear a mask and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer placed throughout the market. The Vail Farmers Market & Art Show goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information on reservations or the virtual market, go to vailfarmersmarket.com.

Oktoberfest at Ein Prosit

Last weekend, Beaver Creek hosted Septemberfest, which gave event-goers a taste of Bavarian fare, beer and music. This weekend, Ein Prosit in Avon wants to help you get your oompah on by hosting its own version of Oktoberfest on Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Ein Prosit already carries a variety of authentic German brews on a daily basis, as well as pretzels and traditional and exotic sausages. Try the wild boar with apricots and cranberries or the pheasant mushroom and parmesan sausage.

This two-day event will have live music as well. They’re not quite the lederhosen guys you’d expect to find at an Oktoberfest celebration, but the Runaway Grooms may throw out a yodel to get the crowd going on Saturday night. On Sunday, Those Austrian Guys will take the stage and with a name like that, don’t be surprised if you find yourself dancing to the “Chicken Dance” after a few brewskis. Check out Ein Prosit’s Facebook page or go to einprosit.net for more details.

Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Fall is here and along with the autumn colors, cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes, it’s time to get your pumpkins for the season. Grab one to adorn your doorstep or a dozen for pumpkin decorating with the family.

The Eagle Community Gardens will once again host its annual fundraiser in Eagle Ranch on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle Ranch. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Eagle Community Gardens is issuing tickets and time slots for parties of up to eight people.

Tickets are available on EventBrite and you will be given time slots to choose from once you are in the reservation and purchasing system. Reservations are from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Walk-ins are welcome from noon until 2 p.m. Don’t worry, word has it that they will still have a good selection of pumpkins past noon, too.

Each reservation per party costs $5.50 and it includes a small “pie” pumpkin. Once you are in the pumpkin patch, pick out your pumpkins, which will cost between $5 and $10 each.

In addition to finding that perfect pumpkin, there will be a pumpkin maze to go through and an area set up for photographs. Bring your own camera and create a memorable memento of the season. Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions the usual fair activities won’t be happening this year, but the playground will be open.

Blessing of animals

Does your pet need to be blessed? On St. Francis Day this Sunday you can bring your pet to Edwards to be blessed in honor of this patron saint of animals. In early October, people all over the world will celebrate St. Francis Day, for Saint Francis of Assisi.

Bring your furry friends down to the Freedom Park recreational dog area on the east side of the pond in Edwards. There, Pastor Scott Beebe of Mount of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church will be conducting blessings. It’s not just limited to dogs, all creatures large and small are invited to come with their owners whether by foot, bike or even a drive-by blessing can be conducted.

For more information, call 970-471-3563 or view the website at mountholycross.org.