There's truly no shortage of venues in which to say, "I do," hold a corporate retreat or weekend of strategic planning. From intimate guest rooms to banquet rooms with jaw-dropping views of the mountain beyond, a staff of professionals to keep the day moving along, the challenge is deciding what hotel or lodge best fits your needs and vision.

The Inn at Riverwalk in Edwards just completed a full-scale remodel of the common areas and all guest rooms — complete with plush feather-bed mattress toppers and black-out curtains so guests can sleep in. The "mountain modern" feel works in the urban-esque area of Edwards. It's ideally located mid-valley, 15 minutes from Vail and from the Eagle County Regional Airport. Insider tip: The hotel's Gear Garage offers complimentary bikes and snow shoes — after all, all work and no play is a sin here in Eagle County.

Head east and check in to the Vail Racquet Club, where they hold only one wedding per weekend, ensuring special moments for the newly betrothed… and their friends and family. The 20-acre property surrounded in aspens and pines gives guests plenty of space to roam and the condo options (suites, 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms) work for most every size group. The banquet space can hold up to 130 people, with the accompanying Royal Elk Terrace a draw for its uninterrupted mountain views and serene feel. And the owners of Westside Café in West Vail have just signed a lease to open up a restaurant in the hotel. Vail Racquet Club feels more like a neighborhood than a hotel — and the price point gives wallets a bit of a break.

Hotel Talisa, just west of Lionshead, promises luxury with its recently completed $65-million renovation. The hotel has almost 300 guest rooms and offers more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Other amenities include ski-in/ski-out access, nearby hiking and biking trails, fly fishing, dreamy outdoor pool and full-service spa and on-site restaurants.

Right in the heart of Vail Village sits Vail's Mountain Haus. Accommodations range from a single hotel room to four-bedroom condominium. The hotel is pleased to offer free continental breakfast, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, outdoor heated pool, steam showers, an updated fitness facility … and even free movies. Vail's Mountain Haus is on the town's free bus system, so there's no need to worry about driving.