A holiday gift guide for the Vail fan

It's officially shopping season, and every year, there are lots of people to shop for. If you haven't finished your shopping yet, here are a 10 last minute ideas to get the ball rolling:

Vail Monopoly

It isn't every day that a board game based on your town is created. The perfect gift for locals and visitors alike, the board features popular spots around Vail such as the Minturn Mile and Sweet Basil. Even the game pieces are themed; play as a hiking boot or a gondola to cash in on your favorite locales. The best part: part of the proceeds go to local charity Vail Jazz. Purchase your game at http://www.vaildaily.com/monopoly.

Bookworm of Edwards' Top 10 Books of the Year

Each year, the Bookworm of Edwards decides on their top 10 books of the year, chosen by staff and readers alike. This year's picks include "How to Eat a Peach," "Educated," "Presidents of War" and more. All of the books are available for purchase at the Bookworm. Find the full list at http://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/10books and visit the Bookworm in Riverwalk at Edwards.

Wanderwide Adventure Art

Recommended Stories For You

This Colorado-based company offers unique, affordable prints for the outdoor enthusiast. The prints feature small images of groups of destinations—such as the fifty sates or the Wonders of the World—designed to be stamped once the owner visits the location. Prints are $59 (more for framing), and $1 from each purchase will go to a corresponding charity. Order your print at http://www.wanderwide.co.

Custom Ties from Manor Vail Lodge

This year, Destination Hotels partnered with The Tie Bar to create custom ties and bowties for resorts around the country. For Manor Vail Lodge, custom ties and pocket squares were crafted, as well as a tie clip. The items are made to reflect the navy, white and yellow found at the base of Vail Mountain. Find ties at http://www.destinationhotels.com.

First Descent gear

First Descent is a company specializing in outdoor experimental programming for young adults impacted by cancer. They offer a wide range of products for the outdoorsy, including t-shirts, duffel bags, beanies and more. Better yet, the money spent goes to those in need. Products can be found at http://www.firstdescents.org./store.

Stay warm with Rumpl

Spending winter in the mountains can be cold. If you're waiting in your car for the lifts to open or your out on the trail, Rumpl will keep you warm with their blankets and matching "ninja suits" created in conjunction with Airblaster. Frumpl specializes in outdoor blankets and keeping people warm in colder weather. Find them on http://www.rumpl.com.

Mountain Man Fruit & Nut Company

Everyone needs food, especially food to keep you energized on the slopes. Mountain Man Fruit & Nut Company has all kinds of products to satisfy your munchies—trail mix, candies and, of course, fruits and nuts. They also offer holiday gift baskets and packs that come pre-stuffed with goodies. Goodies can be found at http://www.mtnman.com.

Homesick Candles

For those that travel, it's widely known that you can get homesick when you're away from you neighbors, your house and your own bed. Whether your from Colorado or traveling from out-of state, Homesick Candles has you covered. The company produces candles designed to smell like home, such as scenting a Colorado candle with spruce needles, cinnamon and cedar wood. Also offered are candles scented like specific cites (Denver included) and countries, as well as several holiday options. Puchase your candle at homesickcandles.com.

Zeal Optics sunglasses

Not only are they stylish, but they're made of sustainable materials as well. With plant-based polarized lenses, there are nearly 100 options to choose from. Eye protection is important, so don't miss out. Find glasses at zealoptics.com.

BEE-OCH Organics

Body essentials are an important part of self-care, and Colorado-made BEE-OCH Organics strives to provide an alternative everyday-use product without any commonly found toxins. Lip balm, body butter, tooth powder and everything in between can be purchased from this company at http://www.bee-ochorganics.com.