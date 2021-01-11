A journey into outer space: Kids Corner for the week of 1/11/21

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Outside Scoop

January Constellations

January night skies are full of exciting action. You will be able to see the planets Jupiter and Saturn above, Mars is an easy spot, and there is a chance to view Mercury. There are six January constellations in the nighttime sky that can be scanned from your own backyard. Many of the bright stars overhead in winter appear in the east, and these are often some of the most recognizable constellations, such as Orion and Taurus.

We know January nights are long, and dark, but that also means there is more time for drama in the sky above. As the sun sets and nightfall ensues, look for Jupiter and Saturn. Mars will be high in the sky at dusk, and then will set to the west around midnight. And, this week, on Thursday, look in the direction of sunset (to the west). As the light dwindles and darkness overtakes the sky, look for a very unique sign. The new, skinny, crescent moon will appear above Mercury and it will appear to be pointing to the planet.

An easy and bright star of the January nights is Sirius, the Dog Star.

The constellations best seen in January:

Time Travel

Pilgrims view the Mount of the Holy Cross during the 1920s.

Located in the Sawatch Mountain Range, the Mount of the Holy Cross (elevation 14,005 feet) is Eagle County’s most distinctive natural landmark.

Stories of a mountain with a giant “cross of snow” filtered down from the Utes and the mountain men in the early 1800s. In 1873, photographer William Henry Jackson captured an image of the mountain while participating in the Hayden Expedition. Two snow-filled, 80-foot deep ravines on the mountain formed an almost perfect cross.

The mountain has served as both a religious icon and an artistic inspiration since that time. Artists, photographers and poets were among those inspired by the mountain.

In the 1927s, a local dentist, Dr. O.W. Randall, organized pilgrimages up Notch Mountain, which offered a spectacular view of the cross formation. Hundreds of participants hiked or rode horses up the mountain and participated in a religious service when they reached the top. The Tigewon community house was built as a resting place for the pilgrims. A rock shelter on top of Notch Moutain provided protection from lightning and storms.

The formal pilgrimages were halted in 1939 due to World War II. To commemorate Colorado’s bicentennial in 1976, the Town of Red Cliff once again organized a pilgrimage to Mount of the Holy Cross. Since then, the tradition has been continued every summer by Mount of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vail. Skiers, hikers, and others visit the mountain all year.

Word of the Week

the constellation / la constelación

Riddle me this

Easy

Riddle: What kind of stars wear sunglasses?

Riddle: What type of songs do the planets sing?

Riddle: What did the alien say to the garden?

Hard

Riddle: Where does an astronaut dock his spacecraft?

Riddle: Why didn’t the Dog Star laugh at the joke?

Riddle: How does Jupiter hold up his trousers?

Coloring page

Riddle me this: Answers

Easy

Riddle: What kind of stars wear sunglasses? Movie stars.

Riddle: What type of songs do the planets sing? Nep-tunes.

Riddle: What did the alien say to the garden? Take me to your weeder!

Hard

Riddle: Where does an astronaut dock his spacecraft? At a parking meteor.

Riddle: Why didn’t the Dog Star laugh at the joke? It was too Sirius.

Riddle: How does Jupiter hold up his trousers? With an asteroid belt.