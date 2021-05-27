A Memorial Day ceremony, Nottingham Lake activities, blockbuster movies returning to the big screen and a sunset concert series: Tricia’s Memorial Day Weekend Picks 5/28/21

Memorial Day Ceremony

Join the The Freedom Park Memorial Committee and VFW Post 10721 at its 17th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards on Monday at 3 p.m.

Tricia Swenson / tswenson@vaildaily.com

Every year, the last Monday of the month of May marks Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States honoring those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces. It was originally called Decoration Day because people would decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, flags and wreaths. It is sometimes confused with Veteran’s Day. Memorial Day is a day to remember the men and women who died while serving, while Veteran’s Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.

Locally, you can honor the heroes we lost in the line of duty by attending the Memorial Day Ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards on Monday at 3 p.m. The Freedom Park Memorial Committee and VFW Post 10721 will be conducting its 17th annual ceremony in memory of all veterans of the armed forces and emergency response agencies who have served our country, and especially to those from Eagle County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and safety.

The program will also include recognition of the fragment of limestone from the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, dedication of the new Memorial Wall containing plaques donated by local citizens to support the memorial and formal military honors for William M. Hammon, MD, Col. U.S. Army Medical Corps.

The ceremony will be held at the Freedom Park Memorial American Flag Pole Plaza in Edwards on Miller Ranch Road on the west side of the pond at 3 p.m. The service will include local dignitaries, veterans, members of Boy Scout Troops 222 and 231, and soloists singing patriotic songs.

Nottingham Lake & SunsetLIVE! Concerts

The SunsetLIVE! concert series takes place at The Terrace Avon Performance Pavilion on Sundays throughout the summer.

Photo by Jon Resnick

Nothing says summer like getting out on a lake. Nottingham Lake in Avon is now open for swimming and SUP and pedal boat rentals are available through SUP Colorado on the north shore of Nottingham Beach. Non-motorized vessels less than 16 feet are allowed and PFDs are required for all passengers. The town of Avon has designated launch areas adjacent to the docks on the north and south sides of the lake.

Check out some of Nottingham Lake’s signature recreation programs:

Drop-In Open Water Swim

Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. starting June 10th

Dunk-N-Dash race duathlon series

Mondays at 6:00 p.m. beginning June 28th

Daddy’s Girl Tu-Tu 2K

Father’s Day on June 20

Colorado Swimming Open Water Swim Championships

August 14 and 15

Outdoor fitness offerings begin in June with spin, yoga and HIIT classes in the mix. The Nottingham Park Fit Court will be utilized for some classes but remains available for everyday use. Basketball, volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts are available, too.

In addition to the sporting activities, come down to The Terrace at the Avon Performance Pavilion on Sunday nights for casual musical performances by local Eagle County musicians. This is a great place to wind down the weekend while enjoying a spectacular sunset and great music while lounging on the lake, the beach, the lawn or right on The Terrace.

Here’s the line up for the next couple of Sundays. Check avon.org for information on artists performing as the schedule gets updated.

5/30: Kevin Danzig

6/6: Jubilingo

6/13: Johnny Schleper Trio

6/20: Burnsville Blues Band

Keep in mind that you may no longer park on the North Frontage Road, so the use of public transportation is encouraged as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. You will find free street parking available, including West Beaver Creek Boulevard and Lake Street, as well as at the Avon Recreation Center and Avon Elementary School parking lots.

Capitol Theater open

The Capitol Theater in Eagle Ranch is now open after being closed for 16 months due to the pandemic.

Karm Trygg / Special to the Daily

It’s been one year and four months since the Capitol Theater showed a flick. The movie theater in Eagle Ranch opened its doors last weekend and is excited to showcase two new releases over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Last March we thought we’d be closed down for a few weeks and now here we are. We’re so excited to serve the movie goers again,” said Karm Trygg, manager of the Capitol Theater. “The Eagle Community has offered so much support throughout all this and we can’t wait to see everyone again. People are ready to go to the movies.”

There’s something about going to the movies that can’t be beat. It’s the planning of when to go and inviting others to join you. It’s the ritual of buying popcorn or snacks and then letting yourself get lost for a period of time while you are surrounded by an interesting plot, great cinematography and musical scores.

“Going to the movies is something you do after you’ve been outside all day on that bike ride or hike and then you come here to sit back and relax. People are excited to be social after COVID-19 restrictions,” Trygg said.

On Friday, the Capitol Theater will be showing “Cruella” and “A Quiet Place Part 2.” They will continue to show “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Capitol Theater will also start showing matinees next weekend. Payment for movie tickets can now be done with credit cards as well as cash. Find out what’s playing on its website, vailmovies.com or call the movie line at 970.476.5661.

Speaking of theaters, the Riverwalk Theater will also start showing the summer blockbuster movies. The locally-owned establishment in Edwards stayed open for most of the pandemic by offering more than movies. It’s become a destination for good eats with the Smokin’ J BBQ Joint serving up items like brisket nachos. Soft Serve Wednesday means $2 ice cream cones all day. Happy hour happens every afternoon from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Enjoy $5 Vail Brewing Company drafts, $6 glasses of wine, $5 slice of pizza and $7 brisket nachos.

This Saturday, check out the Memorial Day Weekend Riverwalk Block Party in front of the Riverwalk Theater with barbecue, live music by The Evolution and dancing in the streets, literally, First Street, next to The Riverwalk Theater, will be blocked off to traffic so you can move and groove and the stage will be facing Juniper and Main Street Grill. This event happens between 6:30 and 9 p.m.

The Riverwalk Theater is open Wednesdays-Sundays. Follow them on social media to learn more about what’s playing and buy tickets online at riverwalktheater.com .

Vail Daily Live

The “Vail Daily Live” studio is set up in the Vail Daily office in Eagle-Vail. The 90-minute show will take viewers outside with interviews with VDL’s remote hosts and give weather and mountain reports, events and activities information and details on shopping, dining and entertainment.

Meredith Kirkman / Special to the Daily

After nearly 40 years of being in the print business, the Vail Daily is launching a new livestream show called “Vail Daily Live,” or “VDL” for short.

VDL aims to connect with the community through interviews, a live chat and showing videos submitted by viewers. It will be a fast paced show that will run daily for 90 minutes. You can watch it live from 7 to 8:30 a.m. daily on YouTube, Facebook, vaildailylive.com and vaildaily.com. Or, you can watch if whenever it is convenient for you on demand on YouTube, Facebook, Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire. It will also be a podcast on Spotify.

We will have yours truly hosting the show along with other morning show veteran hosts like Ken Hoeve, Ashley LeFleur and Ti Diaz. We are also bringing in some new faces who are new to the camera but not new to the Valley. Bratzo Horruitiner, Charli Kennedy and Meredith Kirkman fill out the host roster.

This isn’t your grandpa’s morning show, this will be a fast-paced, modern stream that will connect you with the Vail Valley. Live interviews, weather, road reports, news headlines, dining, shopping, activities and events and more will be covered each morning. Go to vaildailylive.com to learn more and to submit viewer content.

Cheers to the holiday weekend

The new Tiki on the Creek Bar and Grill is now open at Grand Hyatt Vail’s pool in Vail.

Special to the Daily

Tiki by the Creek Bar and Grill

With the leaves budding and the temperatures rising, everyone is thinking summer and if you can’t get out of town, take a trip to the Tiki by the Creek Bar and Grill at the Grand Hyatt Vail.

This new outdoor bar and grill, which is next to the pool at Grand Hyatt Vail along Gore Creek, opens this weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out drinks like Rocky Mountain Volcano, which features spiced rum, St. James Royal blanc rum and Ming River Baijiu.

Grand Hyatt Vail executive chef Pierson Shields has created a delicious menu to go with the tiki theme. Try the pulled jerk chicken, chipotle mango ribs and fried plantains.

Starting on June 1, check out Tiki Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $8 specialty cocktails.

Bowling at Bol

Wanna go bowling at a discount? From now until May 31, get 20% off bowling at Bol at the Solaris in Vail Village. For more information and to get a reservation (highly recommended), go to bolvail.com or call 970-476-5300.

Moonrise Minturn

Moonrise Minturn also has a lot going on this weekend. By day, it’s the Sunrise Minturn coffee and breakfast spot. By night, Moonrise Minturn turns up the volume with music and fun themed events:

Friday: Hippies and Cowboys Barre to Bar experience – 7 p.m.

Saturday: Le Disco with yoga + beats at 4:30 p.m., Kirby K at 6:30 p.m. and Algorythm Designs Custom Hoodie Workshop

Sunday: ‘Merica – Stennor and Company – raffle and donation opportunities for veterans

Go to Moonrise Minturn’s Facebook page for more details.