There’s a new sub shop in town, and East Coast transplants probably won’t be disappointed.

Boardroom Market and Deli will open on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Riverwalk of Edwards, close to Kind Bike Shop and Etown.

“We can all agree that the East Coast beats the West when it comes to sandwich composition and proliferation. Boardroom Deli could be straight out of Jersey, with the mega subs to prove it. I’m excited to finally welcome lunch-goers to come in and experience our delicatessens,” said owner Brad Trumpower in a press release.

Trumpower moved to Colorado 17 years ago, but before journeying out West, he owned and operated a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, where he grew up. He was also a test kitchen chef for the Phillips Seafood Corporation in Baltimore, and used his knowledge to help develop recipes for Phillips restaurants and prepackaged foods.

In Vail, Trumpower was Executive Chef at The Arrowhead Alpine Club Yurt and worked as a sous chef at Red Sky and Zach’s Cabin.

Like many new-school New York delis, Mediterranean and Greek influence will sit next to east-meets-west flavor combinations. Trumpower is half Greek, so fresh-cut meats and made-to-order sandwiches will be a main focus in the fast-casual restaurant.

Already, Trumpower believes that Boardroom’s lobster roll is the fan favorite. Also on the menu is a pastrami sandwich and a chicken prosciutto sandwich. Stop in when Boardroom’s open, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 7 days a week, to taste for yourself. You can also call ahead or place an order online: 970-855-0065 or boardroomdeli.com.