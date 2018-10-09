A new way to experience yoga
October 9, 2018
if you go …
What Yoga + Beats.
When: 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11.
Where: Lodge at Vail.
Registration: http://www.yogaandbeats.com.
Yoga + Beats is returning, this time at the Lodge at Vail. On Thursday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., Yvonne Schwartz and Kirby Koch will offer a unique class.
"The idea was to combine all the things that I love most," Schwartz said. "Yoga, music and fun locations to create a unique experience from the traditional yoga studio.
As the name implies, the class entails Schwartz instructing yoga while Koch spins largely instrumental tracks to get practitioners in the mood for some mindful breathing and exercise.
The class has taken place at many different locations throughout the Vail Valley such as Bonfire Brewery and Stoneyard Distillery. Beyond that, they traveled to Steamboat Springs and even Scottsdale, Arizona, where their final retreat of the year will take place, offering six yoga classes and plenty of time to relax by the pool with a daily happy hour.
To register and for more information, visit http://www.yogaandbeats.com.
