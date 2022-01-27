A parade in Vail, dance at the Vilar, sleigh ride dinners, Nordic adventures and late night music: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/28/22

Legacy Parade

The Vail Legacy Parade takes place on Vail Mountain and continues down Bridge Street before moving things to the Colorado Snowsports Museum. The event aims to honor and remember the 10th Mountain Division Army winter warfare unit that helped shape the outdoor industry into what it is today.

Courtesy photo

Many people pass by the larger-than-life 10th Mountain Division soldier statue every time they walk on Bridge Street and don’t know the significance of it. The Vail Legacy Parades aim to dissolve the mystery and share the rich history of the 10th Mountain Division, the Army winter warfare unit that trained just south of Vail at Camp Hale. Ski resorts like Vail were founded by members of the 10th who came back to the U.S. after WWII and wanted to expand the outdoor lifestyle and shape it into what it is today.

To honor that story, Vail Mountain hosts the Vail Legacy Parades throughout the season to commemorate the founders of Vail Mountain. Vail ski area personnel dress up in the white camo uniforms that the 10th wore and ski down the mountain. Spectators can view the torch-lit ski-down from the base of Gondola One at Mountain Plaza in Vail Village. The parade begins at 6 p.m. but it’s recommended that you arrive at 5:45 p.m. to get the best view.

After being up on the mountain, the group proceeds down Bridge Street and stops at the 10th Mountain Division statue by the Covered Bridge. Make your way up to the Colorado Snowsports Museum after and learn more about the 10th Mountain Division in the exhibit. The museum stays open until 8 a.m. on parade nights. For more information, go to Vail.com .

BODYTRAFFIC at Vilar

BODYTRAFFIC performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday night.

Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is bringing another dance performance to the stage as part of its dance series this winter. BODYTRAFFIC is a contemporary dance company that started in 2007, and it didn’t take long for the ensemble to receive worldwide acclaim.

“We are proud to host a company that is breaking ground in the art form. They combine athleticism, contemporary movement and entertainment into an evening of dance that is bound to dazzle audiences of every kind,” said Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the VPAC.

BODYTRAFFIC has a repertory that includes works from top choreographers and brings those pieces of work to life on stage. The company just wrapped up a residence at the Alabama Dance Festival in Birmingham and will continue to tour around the United States before heading to do shows in Canada later this spring.

BODYTRAFFIC’s moves literally move people across the globe. They’ve been selected as cultural ambassadors to Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Algeria and Indonesia.

“BODYTRAFFIC is on the forefront of the dance world, bringing a unique style that is all their own. They’ve often been cited for their commitment to challenging and thoughtful repertoire. This performance will feature ‘SNAP,’ choreographer Micaela Taylor’s layered take on social pressure and urban diversity,” said Ruthie Hamrick, marketing director at the VPAC

Here’s what the critics are saying about BODYTRAFFIC:

“It’s not everyday that, even before a company finished the first piece, I think: ‘And now I have a new company to love.’” — The Herald Sun, Susan Broili

“One of the most talked about companies—not just in LA, but nationwide.” – Los Angeles Times

“Body Traffic suggests invention, attitude and urban edge” – The Boston Globe

BODYTRAFFIC takes the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $62 for reserved seating and there is a special student price, $25 for students who are 18 years and under with a student I.D. For more information, go to VilarPAC.org .

Late night music

Brian Spotts plays live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Pepi's in Vail from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

There’s a lot of après ski music around the valley on a daily basis, but if you are the type who can go from first chair to last call, here are a few options for late night music in the Vail Valley this weekend.

Shakedown Bar in Vail is known for its live bands. This weekend welcomes The Runaway Grooms at 9 p.m. until midnight, The Kory Montgomery Band on Saturday at 9 p.m. to midnight and house and electronica and hip-hop music on Sunday as part of Shakedown’s House Sessions from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Red Lion has their musicians do a double header of music with Nick Steingart playing après ski starting at 4 p.m. and the late-night set beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Andy Cyphert plays that same schedule on Sunday.

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails is offering late night music as well. From now through the end of the ski season resident DJ Rein Tahk will be playing original house music sets every Friday from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. with additional electronic and dance artists performing on Saturday nights.

If you do need some music to carry you from the après ski time frame to the music later in the evening, stop by Pepi’s Bar and hear Brian Spotts playing Friday through Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. after his après ski set from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sleigh ride dinners

Enjoy a unique dining experience by doing the sleigh ride dinner at 4 Eagle Ranch.

4 Eagle Ranch/Courtesy photo

For the ultimate Colorado dining experience, why not try a sleigh ride dinner at 4 Eagle Ranch? Offered nightly, this excursion will take you back in time to the old west. 4 Eagle Ranch is located four miles north of Wolcott, about a 30-minute drive from Vail. Once at the ranch, enjoy the wide-open spaces and views of the Sawatch Range.

The sleigh ride can either be done before or after you dine. Come early and warm up with a drink or cup of chili before heading out. Once on the sleigh, get cozy under the blankets and view the sunset. Or go out after dinner and check out the stars. Get your picture taken with Willie and Waylon, the pair of Percheron horses that draw the sleigh. The sleigh ride lasts about 15 minutes and takes you on a loop around the pasture.

Soak in some of the history that awaits you as well. The Nelson Cabin is a 130-year-old cabin that was relocated from Minturn to the ranch. The cabin was disassembled with all of its logs numbered, and then built back up again when it moved west.

Once you are back inside, you’ll be welcomed to the dining room with an open-hearth fire and potbelly stove to take away the chill and a musician playing some of your favorite tunes.

Feast on ranch favorites like Colorado grass-fed New York strip steak, butter poached salmon or herb marinated chicken. Sides include caramelized Brussels sprouts and honey butter poached carrots. Sweeten up the evening with cinnamon spiced apple crisp and “dirty” ice cream, and there’s never a shortage of s’mores at 4 Eagle Ranch.

Check out 4EagleRanch.com for more details and book your reservations and make some lasting memories.

Beaver Creek Nordic Center

Snowshoe rentals as well as cross country and telemark equipment are available for rent at the Beaver Creek Nordic Center.

Tomas Cohen/Courtesy photo

We’ve been talking a lot about McCoy Park this winter, which is the newly expanded terrain option offering 250 acres of lift-served trails at Beaver Creek, but the area isn’t exactly new. For those who like to check out the “other side of Beaver Creek Mountain,” Beaver Creek’s Nordic side, McCoy Park been a hit with cross country skiers and snowshoers for decades.

The Beaver Creek Nordic Center is located in the Strawberry Park building, across from the covered bridge in Beaver Creek Village, near the bus drop off. The rental shop has classic, skate, telemark and snowshoe equipment. Scheduled classes and private lessons, tours, ticket sales, retail items and snacks are also available.

From the Nordic Center, head up the Strawberry Park Express (No. 12) to McCoy Park, which features a little under 20 kilometers of groomed and rustic trails for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.

Once you get to the top, it looks quite different this year with two lifts, with the McCoy Park Express (No. 19) and Reunion Lift (No. 20) servicing 17 beginner and intermediate trails. The nordic trails are along the periphery and still offer beautiful views of the Gore and Sawatch Ranges.

Group and private lessons are available for snowshoe, cross country, skate and telemark disciplines. Self-guided tours are available as well, just grab a map and follow the key, which lists beginner terrain as green, intermediate as blue and advanced trails as black, just like on the alpine trail maps. Discover the “other side of the mountain” at BeaverCreek.com/Nordic .