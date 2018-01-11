A playbook for the outdoors: Learn the Science Behind Mountain Meteorology with Jon Kedrowski
January 11, 2018
IF YOU GO …
What: The Science Behind Mountain Meteorology.
When: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon.
Cost: Free, $5 suggested donation, registration required.
More information: Space is limited, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sb to register.
Colorado residents and visitors love participating in their favorite activities year-round.
Skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling occupy our snowy months, while hiking, mountain biking, climbing, mountaineering and more can be enjoyed the rest of the year in Colorado's high country. But enjoying all of these activities are dependent on Colorado's notoriously unpredictable weather. So how do avid outdoor enthusiasts deal with the uncertain?
Walking Mountains Science Center hosts an interactive event with special guest Dr. Jon Kedrowski on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. as he discusses the science of our complicated mountain weather. Bring a note pad and pencil to record tips and information on how to not only plan and prepare a trip into the backcountry but to interpret, diagnose and better understand Colorado's challenging weather in all four seasons of the year.
Kedrowski's Credentials
Several case studies from Kedrowski's projects and books on the Colorado Fourteeners and Thirteeners, all of which he has skied or hiked, will also be used to discuss valuable lessons in weather to help make important decisions in the field. Rocky Mountains snowpack and avalanche safety will be discussed as they relate heavily to weather conditions as well.
Kedrowski, author of "Classic Colorado Ski Descents" as well as "Sleeping on the Summits: Colorado Fourteener High Bivys," grew up in Vail. He is a ski-mountaineer and an adjunct professor of mountain geography, weather and climate at Colorado Mountain College.
In addition to more than 1,000 ascents of the Colorado Fourteeners and Thirteeners in all seasons, and the 74 named Fourteeners in the continental U.S., he has climbed six of the seven highest continental summits, including Mount Everest in 2012. His expeditions to Everest in recent years have been featured on Discovery Channel, Smithsonian, NBC, Dateline NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and CNN.
