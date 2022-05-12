A poker ride, rail jam, art walk and torch run: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 5/13/22

The Cycle Effect fundraiser at Moe’s BBQ

Get a team together and gather a poker hand on the Haymaker Trail as part of the Poker Ride fundraiser and barbecue for The Cycle Effect on Saturday.

The Cycle Effect/Courtesy photo

There’s an event this weekend that invites you to bike, enjoy some barbecue and give back to a great cause. It’s the Bikes & BBQ fundraiser that supports The Cycle Effect this Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

Kick off summer by mountain biking on the Haymaker Trail in Eagle for the Poker Ride, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants will gather their poker hand at designated card stops. The card stops will be marked on the map that is given to you at the start of the ride at the Haymaker Trailhead parking lot. The cost is $10 for individuals and $20 for families.

Complete your poker hand at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle for a chance to win some great prizes from some awesome sponsors. There will also be prizes for best poker hand and the team spirit award. If you feel like you’ve been dealt a bad hand, you can purchase up to three extra cards for $5 at the final checkpoint before the 4 p.m. deadline.

The party at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle is where you’ll find food, drinks, and live music by Pure Project from 5 to 8 p.m. 15% of sales during this event will go directly to funding The Cycle Effect. If you have to work during the day or don’t want to do the ride, you can just come to the party.

The Cycle Effect’s mission is to empower young women through mountain biking to achieve brighter futures and to build stronger communities. The Cycle Effect provides the mountain bikes and equipment, professional coaching and opportunities to race. It also provides an outlet for these girls to escape the stresses of school life while teaching lifelong skills.

Need more convincing or more motivation to ride? Check out some of the prizes that are up for grabs:

Beach crusier bike

Bike tune from Seagull’s Cycles

Pair of sunglasses from Optic Nerve Eyewear

Bouncy house rental from No Bull Entertainment

One-month membership from Yoga Off Broadway

Gift basket from Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company Roastery Café

Gift cards from Color Coffee Roasters

To learn more and to sign up, go to TheCycleEffect.org .

Second Friday ARTWalk

Warmer temperatures and longer daylight hours are bringing people outside for the Second Friday ARTwalks in Eagle. Broadway will be closed to allow for arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and entertainers to take to the streets.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

Another reason to head down valley this weekend is the Second Friday ARTwalk. The weather has warmed up in Eagle and downtown is going to be the place to be on Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. This will be the first closed street art festival of the season, allowing more artist and vendor booths, food trucks and people to mingle on Broadway. Area businesses and restaurants will be running specials, sales and offering up unique items.

Broadway will be closed from Grand Avenue and Fourth Street. In addition to the vendor booths and food trucks, look for live entertainment, a climbing wall for the kids, a performance by dancers from More2Dance and a chainsaw sculpting demonstration.

There’s a new mobile app that will help you keep track of which arts and craft vendors, food vendors and entertainers will be in attendance. Go to the Google Play store or iOS App and search for EagleARTS ARTwalk and download Grandstand. The list of participants is impressive.

The Second Friday ARTwalk is a great way to kick off your weekend and gather with friends or just bring out the family and make a night of it in historic downtown Eagle. For more information visit EagleArts.org , or search for the “Second Friday – ARTwalk on Broadway ” event on Facebook.

Disney’s “Frozen KIDS” Musical

Queen Elsa speaks to Prince Hans as the Duke of Weselton and community members from the kingdom of Arendelle look on.

Homestake Peak School Drama Club/Courtesy photo

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Or is it time to “Let it Go?” Enjoy the songs and characters from Disney’s “Frozen KIDS” this weekend. The third, fourth and fifth grade Drama Club at Homestake Peak School is putting on this musical Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The cast includes 32 kids from the third, fourth and fifth grades and a few students from the seventh and eighth grade are helping backstage. Expect them to be all decked out in the costumes that bring the characters to life. There’s Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, Kristoff, Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman and all the props to make the kingdom of Arendelle look like a frozen tundra. This will be a treat for anyone who loves “Frozen” and anyone who wants to support the arts in schools.

In the past, the Homestake Peak Drama Clubs (there’s also the sixth, seventh and eighth grade Drama Club, which just did “High School Musical” a few weeks ago) have put on Disney’s “101 Dalmatians KIDS” and “Shrek, Jr. The Musical.” The Drama Clubs are very popular with students and are led by the parents.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. at the school in EagleVail. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and kids three years and under are free. Go to HPSDrama.org to get your tickets in advance or to learn more about the performances.

Ski and ride in Summit County

Arapahoe Basin will host Party in the Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Prizes will be given out for the best tricks.

Summit Daily News archive

If you just can’t hang up the skis and snowboards quite yet, you can still get your fix over at Arapahoe Basin or Breckenridge. Loveland Ski Area closed last weekend for the season.

A-Basin plans to stay open through early June. They did close the Pallavicini Lift, but there is still lots of terrain to enjoy, especially when the base of the ski area starts out at 10,780 feet above sea level. But in the springtime, it’s more about the fun in the sun anyway and that’s why A-Basin still hosts events each weekend.

Shakin’ at the Basin

The Shakin’ at the Basin concert series continues this Saturday on the Mountain Goat Plaza at the base of the hill from 1 to 4 p.m. Colorado-based band Gray Matter Circus will take the stage with sounds inspired by Tool, Dream Theater, Porcupine Tree and others. It’s OK to dance in your ski boots or pack a pair of dancing shoes in the car. This is a free, family friendly way to wrap up your day on the hill.

Party in the Park

You’ve had the whole season to work on your tricks, now see if your moves are worthy of prizes at the end of the season Party in the Park at Treeline Park on the slopes of A-Bay. A-Basin’s Park Crew will be amping things up with music and they will be giving out prizes for tricks, jumps and rail maneuvers.

Prizes include Pit Vipers, exclusive A-Basin t-shirts, hats, beanies and there’s a snowboard that will be handed off by the end of the afternoon. Bragging rights are available, too. This is a free event that runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on A-Basin, go to ArapahoeBasin.com and follow Al’s Blog, written by the ski area’s chief operating officer, Alan Henceroth, for more insider information.

Breckenridge just announced that they will close on Sunday. The original plan was to stay open until Monday, Memorial Day. Last Monday, operations changed at Peak 8, but they still have skiing and riding access from the base of Peak 7 as well as the Independence SuperChair, the T-Bar, Imperial, Zendo and Kensho lifts open.

Please note that the BreckConnect gondola closed to the public on May 1, but the resort and the town of Breckenridge will provide complimentary bus service to transport skiers and riders between Breck Station and Peak 7. The BreckConnect Gondola will resume for public operations when the resort opens for summer on Friday June, 17.

Why not make a weekend of it? Many lodges have special rates this time of year, so explore another ski town that is just a short car ride away and if you have an Epic Pass utilize the benefits of going to another resort that’s on that pass. Find more information about Breck at Breckenridge.com .

Torch Run for Special Olympics

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place at Freedom Park in Edwards with a 5k and a Fun Run, food trucks, emergency vehicles on display and more this Saturday.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The law enforcement agencies of Eagle County are coming together once again for the Law Enforcement Torch Run this Saturday, which is a benefit for the Special Olympics of Colorado.

The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement.

Run, walk or bike the course starting in Freedom Park in Edwards. There are two distances and routes. The first is a 5k that goes from Freedom Park to the east end of Arrowhead and back. The shorter distance is a Fun Run around the pond and Freedom Park.

Law enforcement officers are known as the Guardians of Hope who carry the torch and the public is invited to run with them and the Special Olympics athletes as they light the Flame of Home. Throughout May and June, law enforcement agencies all around Colorado will be carrying the Flame of Hope during the 2022 Torch Run Series. This act embodies unity and inclusiveness.

After the race there will be food truck vendors, treats and fun with local Special Olympics athletes, first responders and emergency vehicles will be on display. Take photos, give high fives to the Special Olympics athletes and support a wonderful cause.

The cost ranges from $20 to $25 depending on if you want the t-shirt or not and 100% of proceeds support the Special Olympics of Colorado.

The run begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Freedom Park or you can register in advance online . Learn more by going to the Eagle County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page .