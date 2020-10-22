Halloween activities, a ski swap, coat drive & more: Tricia’s weekend picks

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Swap

It’s time for the 51st annual Ski & Snowboard Vail Swap at the Dobson Ice Arena. The Swap almost didn’t happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail was worried about trying to pull it off with all the social distancing and public safety measures put into place. With all of its staff and volunteers, it seemed unlikely the nonprofit could host it. Then Ski Pro, one of the vendors that has worked the event for years, stepped up to the plate and offered its assistance in hosting the event.

Things will look different at the swap. First of all, only 100 people will be allowed at a time into Dobson Ice Arena and that includes those working the event. Tickets are free but you must register to select your time at Eventbrite. At press time, tickets were available for one-hour time slots on Friday between 7 and 8 p.m., Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Eventbrite ticket holders have priority entry, but tickets are not required.

The Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Swap is a great place to pick up new or gently used skis, snowboards, boots, bindings and all the accessories like helmets, poles and clothing for the upcoming ski season. All sales are final and all major credit cards are accepted. A portion of the proceeds will go to Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. To learn more about the event, go to vailskiswap.org. To learn more about Ski & Snowboard Club Vail visit skiclubvail.org.

Halloween arts and crafts

Get into the Halloween spirit by doing some arts and crafts around a Halloween theme with the help of Alpine Arts Center in Edwards. Alpine Arts Center will host pumpkin carving and skull pumpkin painting classes next Wednesday and Thursday. In the meantime, Alpine Arts Center has to-go art kits.

Grab some paint supplies to do some fun crafts or be amazed at what you’ll find in one of their mystery bags. To-go pottery painting kits are also available. Just pick out your mug or other pottery piece from shelves upon shelves of choices and pick out paint colors, follow the instructions and you’ve got a fun Halloween piece just in time for the holiday weekend.

You can also do less-traditional items like dream catchers and other fun projects. Stop by Alpine Arts Center for ideas as they are an art supply store as well as an instruction center.

It may not be Halloween-themed, but Cocktails and Clay is happening this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The class is about two hours in length and it is lead by an instructor from the Alpine Arts Center. Make a cool vase or mug with your own special flair. Do an in-person class or via Zoom. If doing Zoom indicate that when you register and you will be directed to a website where you can order the materials for the class beforehand.

Call and ask about drop-in sessions and open studio use during regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday and Monday 12 to 5 p.m. For more information on upcoming classes and events, go to alpineartscenter.org.

Pumpkin Fest

Village Market is teaming up with Mountain Youth to host its annual Pumpkin Fest in Riverwalk on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wear your costume and kick off Halloween a little early by heading to the Riverwalk Backyard. Village Market has donated all of the pumpkins, which will be sold for $5 each. In addition to pumpkins, there will be live entertainment and fun family photo opportunities.

After the activities in the Riverwalk Backyard, head to the Riverwalk Theater for a free showing of Tim Burton’s “A Nightmare Before Christmas” at 1:30 p.m. Limited tickets are available, so get yours at Eventbrite before they run out. There is a possibility that the Riverwalk may be able to accept walk-ups on the day of the movie if registered attendees do not show up. Concessions will be available for purchase at the movie theater.

This event benefits Mountain Youth a nonprofit organization that works continuously and collaboratively to improve the lives of youth in the most powerful ways possible. For more information, go to mountainyouth.org.

Live music

Live music is still alive and well in various bars around town and outdoors. Here’s a list of places to go if you want to hear some live tunes up and down valley. Don’t see your favorite artist? Get them listed on our Vail Daily Entertainment Calendar at vaildaily.com/entertainment/calendar.

King’s Club Lounge at the Sonnenalp – Vail

Kevin Danzig’s Eclectic Mix – Friday – 7 to 10 p.m.

Ein Prosit – Avon

Al Maul – Friday – 7 to 10 p.m.

Loaded Joe’s – Avon

Karaoke with Sandman – Friday – 8 p.m.

Pop-Up Street Music – Lionshead

Brothers Keeper – Saturday – 2 to 7 p.m.

Bonfire Brewing – Eagle

Primal J and the Neanderthals – Saturday – 6 to 9 p.m.

Coat Drive

Although we’ve had a mild fall with daytime temperatures in the 60s and few snowstorms, the colder weather is approaching and Catholic Charities wants to make sure the youth in our valley are prepared.

For 10 years, Catholic Charities has teamed up with Eagle County Law Enforcement Immigrant Alliance to help collect coats for the annual Fall Coat Drive. This year, Catholic Charities is specifically asking for coats for youth. Drop off your clean coats that are still in good condition to these locations between now and Oct. 30:

Vail – Vail Police Department, 75 S. Frontage Road

Avon- Avon Police Department, 0001 Lake Street

Edwards – Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Substation in the Mountain Recreation Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road

Eagle – Eagle Police Department, 200 Broadway

UW Youth Closet, 439 Edwards Access Rd, Edwards (behind Subway)

Sun & Ski Sports in Avon is also collecting coats. For 27 years, the specialty outdoor retailer has hosted its “Share the Warmth” campaign and has partnered up with Catholic Charities once again.

Bring in a new or used coat to the drop-off bin at the front of the Sun & Ski store between now and Nov. 3. Sun & Ski has extra incentives to drop and shop. Drop off a coat and if you make a purchase, you can earn Sun & Ski Cash to use on a new item. Take photos at certain areas in the store and post using #ShareYourWarmth and tag @sunandskisports and be entered in to win a Patagonia Better Sweater quarter-zip fleece.

Once all the coats are collected, families in need of coats for kids can come to the Youth Closet beginning Nov. 2 during regular operating hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, as well as Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Youth Closet is located at 439 Edwards Access Road in Edwards, behind Subway.

For more details, contact https://www.vailgov.com/announcements/catholic-charities-and-eagle-county-law-enforcement-immigrant-alliance-announce-10th-annual-coat-drive and sunandski.com/avon-co.