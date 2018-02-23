A WinterWonderGrass beginner’s guide to festival etiquette

Cellphone etiquette

Everyone loves a good selfie, but one of the best parts of going to the WinterWonderGrass festival is zipping your phone away and being part of the community, without the boundaries of a lens or a filter.

Camera flashes and the glow of texting, Instagramming phones are distracting and disrespectful to the artists on stage; it's increasingly common for musicians to ban phone use at their shows. Dozens of phones held up to record video will obstruct the views of your fellow festival-goers, and seeing phones used during live music takes away from the show's feeling of solidarity. Try putting your phone on airplane mode to both save battery and ward off distracting beeps and buzzes.

Taking too many photos also detracts from our personal experience, as seen in the "photo-taking impairment effect," documented by psychologist Linda Henkel at Connecticut's Fairfield University. The idea is that the more we record digitally, the less we pay attention to the actual event as it's happening, and the fewer details about it we remember, since we're subconsciously relying on the external device to record the experience for us.

Luckily, there will be digital mountains of professional and crowd-sourced photographs on the festival's website gallery, on SteamboatToday.com and on social media to look at later, when we're in the grips of festival nostalgia.

Hashtags to know: #WWGSteamboat, @WWGFestival

Another idea is be to bring a good old classic disposable camera. Taking a disposable snap is much quicker and less distracting than the process of adjusting the lighting and focus of a smartphone, plus the weeks that the film will take to get developed also develops a suspense and a Christmas Day anticipation of ripping open the envelope of prints to re-live the festival.

Buddy system

It's not only for grade-school field trips and middle-of-the-night bathroom runs at sleep-away camp.

With winter temperatures that could lull cellphones into a deep, frozen sleep, a limited number of outlets and charging stations and cell networks' spectrums that may get overwhelmed with many visitors set to be in Steamboat Springs for the weekend, it's smart to plan ahead with your festival friends — where to meet up if everyone gets separated, when to head to which next show. There's no shame in keeping a backup copy of important phone numbers, addresses, or your parking location on your arm in non-toxic marker — better safe than sorry.

Physical preparation

Whether you opt for an organized yoga class or hold your teetering self upright against a ski rack while in the flamingo pose, stretching is key to not letting a festival turn into an achy, mopey endeavor. Make sure to hit your feet, legs, arms, back and neck, both before and after each bout of extended standing. As for during the festival, your body will thank you for maintaining straight posture and slightly bent knees (rather than knees locked straight).

Hydration, hydration, hydration. Don't let cold weather fool you into thinking you're not thirsty — high altitude, dancing, skiing and alcohol are all great human dehydrators. Be a regular at the free water fill stations, and drink every drop. If your urine is any darker than pale yellow, chug more. A good strategy to keep your hydration in check is to balance every serving of alcohol or coffee with 12 oz. of good old H2O. Feeling alert and level-headed is well-worth frequent Porta-Potty trips.

Carbs and lean protein are the trustiest and most reliable of festival foods, and will keep you boogying along past when everyone else hits their wall.

Crowd etiquette

If you're strategic and lucky enough to have made it to the front of the crowd, appreciate your fantastic festival real estate; if you're in the middle or back of the pack, appreciate the fact that you get to see the entire picture of the show. Loud talking during music, squirming up to nudge someone else out of the way and poach their spot, wearing a ridiculously tall hat while standing directly in front of a much shorter person and dancing so hard that you spill a drink on someone are all less fun than respecting everyone's experience and doing your part to lift the mood of the entire event.

Sustainability

Winter WonderGrass is among the most eco-friendly festivals around, and organizers make sustainable behavior during the event extremely accessible. Single-use plastic bottles will not be sold; bringing a refillable water bottle or purchasing one at the festival are encouraged, complemented by free water fill stations; the Klean Kanteen stainless steel commemorative mug that comes with the purchase of a three-day festival ticket will reduce the number of single-use cups used.

Food vendors attending the festival — many of which are local — will serve food only with compostable plates and utensils. Recycling and composting sort stations, staffed by the festival's Green Team, are available throughout the venue. And if you spy a can that didn't make it into a recycling bin, you can be the hero of that can and deliver it to where it should go!

Attendees are reminded to dispose of cigarettes in safe, appropriate areas and to avoid costumes that shed and impact the environment, such as feathers, glitter and glowsticks. Organizers are aiming to achieve Zero Waste status during the festival.

Being a respectful, friendly and good human

We can all help build a grinning, grooving, warm and fuzzy festival community by being respectful and inclusive to everyone — fellow festivarians, festival workers and festival rule enforcers. High-fives are the universal language of having fun, and kindness is as contagious as a bluegrass boogie. Pass it on.

If you see someone who needs water or medical assistance, be a good fellow human and help out if you can. Representatives from the local police and fire stations will also be on-site for everyone's safety.