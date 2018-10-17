Accessorize your pup at Dewey Dabbles in Art in Eagle
October 17, 2018
if you go …
What: Dapper Dogs.
When: Sunday, Oct. 21, 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Dewey Dabble in Art.
Cost: $30.
Registration: 970-306-3802 or http://www.motleyfabric.com.
Looking to spoof up your pooch for fall? Dewey Dabbles in Art in Eagle is here to help you out.
On Sunday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. they will be hosting Dapper Dogs, where owners can make a collar, leash, doggie doo bag holder and a fashion accessory for their pup.
The event costs $30 and materials from the store will be available at 10 percent off. Sewing machines will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Registration is required and can be done by calling 970-306-3802 or visiting http://www.motleyfabric.com.
if you go …
What: Dapper Dogs.
When: Sunday, Oct. 21, 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Dewey Dabble in Art.
Cost: $30.
Registration: 970-306-3802 or http://www.motleyfabric.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area COO Henceroth chimes in on Opening Day
- Loveland man dies in East Vail crash. No one else injured in Sunday evening accident
- Former Vail Valley arts patron Alberto Vilar trying to enjoy what’s left of his life after 10-year prison stint
- Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail
- Town of Vail likely to change short-term rental regulations in response to complaints