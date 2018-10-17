Accessorize your pup at Dewey Dabbles in Art in Eagle

if you go …

Looking to spoof up your pooch for fall? Dewey Dabbles in Art in Eagle is here to help you out.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. they will be hosting Dapper Dogs, where owners can make a collar, leash, doggie doo bag holder and a fashion accessory for their pup.

The event costs $30 and materials from the store will be available at 10 percent off. Sewing machines will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Registration is required and can be done by calling 970-306-3802 or visiting http://www.motleyfabric.com.