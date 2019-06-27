Acrobats, movie nights, push cart races and more family fun: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/28/19

Eagle Flight Days

Coinciding nicely with the opening of the new Eagle River water park, the annual Flight Days event offers plenty of family-friendly fun events and activities. At the end of each day, there’s live music at the Centennial Stage at Eagle Town Park.

On Friday, check out the Castle Peak Veterinary Pet Show, where kids can enter their furry, feathery, scaly or slimy friends to be judged in categories, including best costume. Prizes will be awarded, and interested kiddos can enter day-of, on-site. A Band Called Alexis – yes, that’s the full band name – will play from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday.

Wake up early on Saturday morning for the Lions Club’s Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., then stay for the parade at 10 a.m., which costs $10 and a bag of candy to enter. The candy will be tossed from the Greater Eagle Fire Department ladder truck stationed at Fifth Street following the parade. Stop by the Kids Crafts Tent from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and bring your incandescent light bulbs to the LED Light Bulb Swap to swap for a greener alternative.

Perhaps one of the favorite events also occurs on Saturday – the Alpine Lumber Push Cart Race at 11 a.m. Teams of three to five participants are invited to build a push cart and race head-to-head through a slalom course located on Broadway. Two team members can push, one has to ride, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Register in advance online at https://eagleoutside.com/flightdays/.

Bravo! Vail

Last weekend, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival returned for its 32nd season with the sounds of Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin playing Mozart and Hadyn. This weekend, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra returns for its 19th season. They will kick off their stay in Vail with Beethoven and John Williams’ score from “Jurassic Park” at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Friday night, discover the music of Beethoven with not only the Dallas Symphony Orchestra but also James Ehnes on violin and Bravo! Vail’s artistic director, Anne-Marie McDermott, on piano. Once you get to the concert, open up the program book and learn how Beethoven devoted a decade to his only opera, “Fidelio” and learn how he also attracted attention to his piano playing once he moved to Vienna in 1792.

Saturday night features the joyful Beethoven Triple Concerto and Symphony No. 7 followed by the movie and music from “Jurassic Park” on Sunday night. Watch the entire movie in HD on the big screen with the score being played by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Once again, grab the program book and learn some behind-the-scenes tidbits about this Steven Spielberg film and where some of the sound effects came from.

Don’t forget to enjoy the free pre-concert talks offered at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to gain insight into that evening’s program. For ticket information, visit http://www.bravovail.org.

Vail Valley Brew Fest

The Vail Valley Brew Fest returns to the Avon Performance Pavilion at Nottingham Park this Saturday, June 29 for its second year. The Brew Fest invites beer lovers to enjoy the mountain vistas, live music, eats from various food trucks while sipping and sampling over 40 brews from Colorado and beyond.

Schedule:

4 to 8 p.m.: Enjoy unlimited beer and hard cider samplings in a commemorative glass.

4:30 p.m.: Mountain bike course, family fun zone and more

5 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt

6 to 8 p.m.: Live music from Bob Schneider

Bob Schneider has been a staple on the Austin, TX music scene and has held a monthly residency at the Saxon Pub for 19 years. He has won Best Songwriter, Best Musician, and Best Male Vocalist at the Austin Music Awards.

The event is produced by RightOn Productions out of Denver, which also hosts the Denver Winter and Summer Brew Festivals. The event benefits Walking Mountains Science Center, so know that you are sipping for a good cause as Walking Mountains provides outdoor educational, environmental and sustainability programs for visitors and locals alike.

The festival is open to everyone, but you will need to buy a ticket to sample the beer or cider. Prices are $25 in advance, $35 the day of the event. Purchase your tickets by going to http://www.vailvalleybrewfest.com.

Cirque Goes To Hollywood

This event at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is choreographed by the Los Angeles-based Troupe Vertigo. The theme, “Cirque Goes To Hollywood,” brings your family’s favorite action movies to the stage, complete with lights, acrobatics and dance. Some of their picks include “Pirates of the Carribean,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Star Wars,” “The Incredibles,” “Raiders of the Lost Arc” and more.

Troupe Vertigo’s expertise is recognized by players in the film and tv industry, who frequently ask the acrobats to coordinate stunt performances. “Pitch Perfect” fans saw the group’s work with Rebel Wilson’s aerial performance in “Pitch Perfect 2.” Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz, the stars of “Water For Elephants,” learned circus instruction and worked on character background research with the troupe.

Tickets for adults go for $58, and child tickets are $38. Families can save up to $12 by opting for the Vilar’s 4-pack, which goes for $180. The show is on June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Eagle Vail Pool Movie Night

Take a dip in the EagleVail community pool while watching “Free Willy” at 8 p.m. on June 29. The family-favorite 1993 Warner Bros. film marks the first of two Moonlight Swim and Movie Night events put on at the pool, so if you can’t make it this weekend, you can try again on July 27. The two-hour event costs $5 for non-members and is free for season pass holders at the pool.

Aside from the movie night, the pool is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. all summer and offers kids’ swimming lessons – the sign up deadline for session 2 from July 9-Aug. 1 is July 1. They also offer water aerobics, Family Swim Night on Sundays, Open Kayak Nights, yoga and more. Visit http://www.eaglevail.com/swimming for more information.