Actor, comedian Christopher Titus brings ‘Amerigeddon’ to Beaver Creek, Grand Junction

Currently on his latest national tour, comedian Christopher Titus brings his eighth comedy special "Amerigeddon" to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Saturday, Feb. 10, and the Mesa Theater in Grand Junction on Feb. 11.

Titus — who also has stops in Boston; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Bangor, Maine — employes what he's labeled "hard funny."

Titus has released seven 90-minute albums in as many years. He has six one-hour comedy specials currently running on Comedy Central, and his seventh special, "Born With a Defect," premiered in 2017. Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, in "Amerigeddon" Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride.

About Christopher Titus

Titus was seemingly an overnight success with his own TV series "Titus." However, he actually struggled to reach that peak.

His father was a womanizing beer-guzzling salesman and Titus endured a series of stepmothers until, at age 12, he decided to run away from home to live with his bi-polar alcoholic, schizophrenic mother. It was from these situations that he developed what he would later call "therapeutic stand-up comedy."

With seven 90-minute comedy specials complete, Titus recently set his eyes on filmmaking with his first full-length film "Special Unit" from his own production company Combustion Films. Just as he approaches his stand-up, Titus hopes his movies will make a difference in the world.