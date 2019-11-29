Add some laughs to Thanksgiving weekend with The Back Bowl’s Comedy Night on Saturday

Mike Stanley cut his comedic chops in Chicago and Detroit before coming out to Colorado.

Special to the Daily

Comedy Night at the Bowlmor at The Back Bowl in Eagle this Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8:15 p.m., is bringing returning comedian Mike Stanley back to the comedy series.

For Stanley, It’s been a meandering journey from the streets of Detroit to the concrete canyons of downtown Chicago and finally to the wide open plains of Colorado. Now, that route takes him through Eagle and onto the stage at the Back Bowl.

His style has been called, wry, witty, cunning and crass. Given his penchant for brutal honesty and searing observation, combined with an insatiable wit, it’s easy to see why Stanley was named ‘Best Comedian’ in two different major cities; Chicago and Detroit, where he first tested the waters of stand-up comedy.

After cutting his teeth in the Motor City, he moved on to the robust comedy scene in Chicago, where so many of today’s most famous comedians honed their craft. It was there that Stanley started racking up a series of accolades in both clubs and a multitude of comedy festivals across the country and internationally, including the ‘Just for Laughs Comedy Festival’ and the cult-centric ‘Funny or Die Oddball Comedy Fest’ featuring Dave Chapelle.

With his abilities firmly established, calls started coming in and soon he was opening for some of the most iconic names in stand-up comedy. If opening for Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan isn’t a resumé highlight, then surely a chance to open for the legendary Robin Williams cemented his reputation as a performer to be reckoned with.

Geoff Tice has not yet performed at the Back Bowl.

Special to the Daily

Opening the evening for Stanley will be Geoff Tice. Denver-based Tice is a regular at the Comedy Works and performs in clubs, bars, and basements all across the country. He has also performed at many comedy festivals. This will be Rice’s first appearance at the Comedy Night series.

Tickets are on sale now for $19 in advance and $22 on the day of the show. Groups are also encouraged to take advantage of special pricing for groups of 8 or more. Tickets can be purchased in person at The Back Bowl, or by phone with a credit card. For more information, contact The Bowlmor Lounge at the Back Bowl at 970-328-2695, or go to http://www.thebackbowl.com.