Add this to your skincare routine: new treatments at Spa Anjali at the Westin focus on balance and rejuvenation

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon’s Spa Anjali was honored by the Green Spa Network as a Top Wellness Center in the 2017 GSN Sustainability Awards. The spa was also named a finalist in the Sustainable Building category. Spa Anjali uses only organic and natural treatment products and sources locally when possible, a practice they're continuing with the three new skin treatments. For more information, visit www.spaajnali.com.

Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa has added three, rejuvenating new spa treatments to it’s selection of services. Each is designed to nourish the skin while promoting balance and wellbeing.

here’s a breakdown of each:

Spa Anjali Magnesium Melt

Magnesium promotes healthy energy levels, muscle function and overall wellbeing, while also decreasing anxiety and reducing tension in the nerves and muscles. This treatment begins with a full body exfoliation with a magnesium-rich cream followed by a full body massage. Seventy-five minutes for $195 or 100 minutes for $245.

Healing Crystal Body Polish

This organic exfoliating body polish is designed to leave your skin smooth, radiant and deeply nourished. The polish consists of chia seed, jojoba and brown sugar, which is infused with fluorite crystals for added healing. Each experience is uniquely customized by using specific plant, flower and herb essences based on what your body needs and includes a full body massage and the application of organic body crème. Seventy-five minutes for $195 or 100 minutes for $245.

Spa Anjali Gemstone Facial

Gemstones reportedly radiate sacred energy to bring harmony, balance and transformation. The Gemstone Facial uses organic products combined with gemstone rollers and Gua Sha jade stone facial tools to lift, revitalize and hydrate the skin. This facial commences with a gemstone massage to stimulate circulation and ease facial tension. Fifty minutes for $150 or 75 minutes for $195.

The award-winning Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of dedicated wellness space, including a 14-room spa offering an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas. Signature treatments include the Chakra Blessings, a collection of ancient rituals designed to help to clear negativity, balance energy and create an optimal state of well-being.

All guests can enjoy Spa Anjali’s Himalayan Salt Sauna Experience, which nourishes the skin with 84 naturally occurring minerals and salts to counter the toxic frequencies that our bodies deal with on a daily basis. Guests of Spa Anjali can also always enjoy access to resort’s state-of-the-art Athletic Club and stunning outdoor pool with three infinity hot tubs.

For more information or to book a treatment, please visit http://www.spaanjali.com.