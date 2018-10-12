Addi & Jacq to take the stage at Underground Sound Series in Beaver Creek

Addi & Jacq are not your typical singer-songwriter duo. Using just their voices and a harp, the talented women behind Addi & Jacq create enchanting melodies and catchy tunes.

Addi & Jacq will perform as part of the Fall Underground Sound Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available now at the VPAC box office.

Addi & Jacq have been hailed as the "best emerging band in NYC," winning the New York Public Radio's "The Green Space Battle of the Boroughs" in 2015. Combining the vocals of Addi McDaniel and the harp skills of Jacqueline Kerrod, the duo blends blues, jazz and classical music into a perfect pop package. Addi & Jacq's wide-ranging influences include everyone from Mozart to Radiohead, Rufus Wainwright to Paul Simon. The duo has released one studio album and two live albums, which showcase Addi & Jacq's ability to entertain audiences with their playful and stirring performances.

As part of VPAC's Fall Underground Sound Series, Addi & Jacq will bring their rare musical act to Beaver Creek for the first time. The Underground Sound Series seeks to showcase unique artists from many different music genres and styles. Locals, visitors and music fans alike are invited to VPAC's Underground Sound Series to discover new music and more this fall season.