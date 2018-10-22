Adopt a Trail program expands, adds Ambassadors, education programs

The Vail Valley Mountain Bike Association's Adopt a Trail program has expanded. VVMBA recognized that there were trail supporters out there that don't necessarily want to get down and dirty, so this year, the Adopt a Trail program will feature participants acting as a presence on trails to help enforce closures, offer education about local flora and fauna and spread the "Leave No Trace" concept.

The Adopt a Trail Ambassador program is actively recruiting volunteers for the 2018-19 season. A training for the new recruits is being held at the U.S. Forest Service office in Minturn on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about the program, there will be a display at Southside Benderz in Avon on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. Michelle Wolffe, the program director, will also be available to answer questions at that time. To RSVP for the training or for other questions, email ecadoptatrail@gmail.com.