Adoptable dogs will be at the GoPro Mountain Games

Adoptable dogs will be on site Thursday through Sunday of the GoPro Mountain Games, June 9-12.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

It’s hard to imagine the GoPro Mountain Games without dogs wagging their happy tails all over town. The 20th anniversary GoPro Mountain Games attract thousands of athletes and spectators, with their dogs, to Vail each year with competitions including Orijen DockDogs Extreme Vertical, Outdoor Big Air and Speed Retrieve as well as the GoPro Rocky Dog Trail Run, Try DockDogs and others.

Whether you’re having FOMO from missing out on competing in the dog competitions, or you’re just looking for a new best friend, Eagle County Animal Services will be on-site this year with adoptable dogs. And the dogs are just like the people here — adventurous, outdoorsy and loving.

When visiting Dog Town in Lionshead, keep an eye out for Rhiannon Rowe at the Eagle County Animal Services booth near the K9 Super Wall in Arrabelle Square. Or, look out for adoptable dogs roaming the entire event footprint and introducing themselves. The adoptable dogs will be on site Thursday, June 9, through Sunday, June 12, of the Mountain Games.

Orijen will be providing a Pupper Adoption Pack to all humans who adopt a dog at the Mountain Games, easing the stress of taking home your new best friend. The Orijen Pupper Adoption Pack includes three months of Orijen Kibble, an Orijen branded drawstring backpack, water bottle with removable drinking bowl, bandanna and collapsible bowl.

By adopting a dog, not only are you saving its life, but you’re giving it the second chance that it deserves. Benefits of owning a dog include increased opportunities to exercise, get outside and socialize while also managing loneliness and depression by giving us companionship — not to mention all of the fun you’ll have.

YAPPY HOURS & BARKS + BEER

In addition to dog adoptions with Eagle County Animal Shelter, dog-friendly activities will be taking place during the Mountain Games.

Grand Hyatt Vail, the official dog-friendly hotel partner of the Mountain Games, will be hosting Yappy Hour on their hotel patio on Thursday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m. Orijen, the official dog food sponsor of the Mountain Games, will be at the hotel with swag and treats as well.

Additionally, Orijen Presents Barks + Beer at their booth in Dog Town from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 9-12. Orijen will be providing free Pacifico beer tickets to guests who attend this activity, while supplies last. Representatives from Eagle County Animal Services will be at the Orijen booth each day during this time with adoptable dogs.

Also, Pacifico will have a dog-centric activity directly adjacent to Orijen, which will include photo opportunities, a dog caricature artist and more.

For more dog-friendly event information or to sign up for the GoPro Rocky Dog Trail Run, Orijen DockDogs or Dueling Dogs, please visit Summer.MountainGames.com/im-a-dog/.