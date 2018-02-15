Adult spelling bee returns in April; teams of 4 can sign up now

More information: For tickets, contact Colleen Gray at 970-949-5026, literacy@evld.org or visit http://www.literacyprojecteaglecounty.org .

Cost: $400 per team. Spectator tickets are available for $35. Corporate team sponsorships are available, too.

AVON — The Literacy Project of Eagle County's Spell-A-Bration is a fun-filled adult spelling bee competition, dinner and cocktail event. Teams of four can spell or buy their way to the top, but the winning team must spell the final word.

This year's Spell-A-Bration will be held at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion on Thursday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

The event emcee is Tony Mauro from KZYR radio. A four-person, $400 team registration includes entry for a team of four adults into the spelling bee, dinner, drinks and prizes for the winners.

Spectator tickets are available for $35 and include dinner, drinks and the chance to cheer on your favorite team.

It's first come, first served, so register your team of four soon, and get creative with your team name. Team sponsorships are available. Call The Literacy Project office at 970-949-5026 or visit http://www.literacyprojecteaglecounty.org for more information.

The Literacy Project is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that provides all levels of English language tutoring to adults and children through volunteerism and financial support. Adult, middle school, and family and children programs are available for free. For more information about the programs offered by The Literacy Project of Eagle County, visit http://www.literacyprojecteaglecounty.org.