African singing group Afrizo perform at Vail Valley churches

Sunday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration (Edwards Interfaith Chapel).

Sunday, Jan. 21, at the 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services at The Vail Church.

VAIL — Afrizo, a six-member singing group from Daystar University in Nairobi, Kenya, is traveling across the U.S. spreading its mission through African gospel music.

The group has performances in the Vail Valley on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20-21, at local churches.

Afrizo is comprised of six Daystar University students singing songs in various dialects from the African continent.

The concerts at Vail Interfaith Chapel, The Vail Church and Edwards Interfaith Chapel are among many stops on Afrizo's U.S. tour. The group will be traveling through several states to spread the mission and impact of Daystar University, urging listeners to join in the transformation taking place in and through its over 18,000 alumni.

About Afrizo

Afrizo has completed five U.S. tours since 2007, performing hundreds of concerts across the United States and singing for prestigious audiences including former president George W. Bush.

In addition, the students have made appearances at distinguished universities such as Wheaton College, Southern Methodist University and Clemson University.

With Afrizo's high caliber of musicians, its alumni have won accolades in Kenya and the USA, including named judge of the East Africa Music Awards, winner of Project Fame (Kenya's equivalent of "American Idol"), and full scholarship recipient to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Daystar University is an African-run, Christian liberal-arts institution of higher education that is dedicated to educating leaders of integrity. It currently offers 62 academic degree programs at varying levels — from undergraduate to Ph.D. — to more than 5,000 students each year. Its mission is to train Christian servant leaders to transform Africa in every area of society. There are approximately 18,000 Daystar alumni spread across Africa making a tremendous impact to their communities.