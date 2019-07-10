After Midnight returns to Vail Jazz with a free Friday performance in Edwards

After Midnight has frequented the Vail Valley for Vail Jazz shows, and on Friday, they'll play in Edwards.

Accustomed to swinging hard into the wee hours, After Midnight has been bringing its rendition of favorite jazz hits to audiences across America for decades.

This week, the six-piece ensemble returns to the Vail Valley for a free outdoor performance at Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk in Edwards on Friday, July 12. Depending on the gig, the band’s repertoire is always a surprise. No matter the selection, whether it includes Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Lionel Hampton, Nat “King” Cole or Frank Sinatra, dizzying precision is a key ingredient to their sound. Every member of the sextet possesses a distinct ability to ramp up the energy level on and in front of the stage, hypnotizing audiences with adept skill.

Catch After Midnight live at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Edwards on Friday, July 12. Food and drink vendors open at 5 p.m. and Music kicks off at 6 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but no pets are allowed and the event is non-smoking. For more information, call 970-479-6146 or visit vailjazz.org.