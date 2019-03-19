Agave presents Maddy O’Neal and Megan Hamilton

Maddy O'Neal starts a new chapter with the launch of her new self-titled project "Maddy." Breaking free from the past and stepping out on her own for the first time in her music career. O'Neal is determined to become a female leader in a male dominated live electronic genre. O'Neal's rock 'n' roll family roots and growing appetite for old-school hip-hop, give her a versatility that set her apart from other artists in the scene.

Catch O'Neal at Agave on Thursday. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and tickets will cost $10 in advance or $15 day-of. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.agaveavon.com.

It's O'Neal's versatility, paired with her meticulous ear and effortless mixing style that allows her to connect with her audience. By incorporating influences from across the genre board, O'Neal's productions are full of melodic overtones, driven bass lines, and jazzy hip-hop. Laying her heart and soul out every time she hits the stage, her undeniable passion gives her a massive appeal that any music junkie can relate to.

Megan Hamilton will also be playing. Hamilton is a producer and vocalist based out of Minneapolis. With a debut on Bristol's Ghetto Funk, Hamilton brings a European influence to funk in the US. After several releases this year, Hamilton is spanning genres in high demand. Moguls like Benny Benassi, Oliver Heldens, Borgore, Stickybuds, Slynk, Funk Hunters, Zoogma, Aaron Jackson and more have supported her recent releases.