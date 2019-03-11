Agave to present The Main Squeeze, soulful funk band

The Main Squeeze, with deep musical roots sprouted in the Midwest, started out as a party band at Indiana University. Its forthcoming April 28th release "Without a Sound" illustrates the band's increasing musical maturity and creativity inspired by its new home in Los Angeles.

The Main Squeeze will play Agave in Avon on Sunday with doors opening at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day-of — they can be purchased at http://www.agaveavon.com.

If maturity comes with experience, "Without a Sound" reflects this. The Main Squeeze has spent several years building its foundation since being championed by producer Randy Jackson: the band has played Red Rocks; shared the stage with The Roots, Aloe Blacc, Janes Addiction, Umphrey's McGee and Trombone Shorty and performed at music festivals like Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Summer Camp and High Sierra.

The Main Squeeze is a blend of soul and hip-hop, funk with rock. The band members call their sound is "soulful, powerful, and unique." Rolling Stone agrees in its recent critique of a live show: "Lead singer Corey Frye's powerfully soulful vocals forms the foundation of an energetic set."

These underpinnings are important, yet The Main Squeeze's true focus will always be to "strive to reach people" through their beat loving heart in their music.

"We are devoted to making great music for people to get lost in and to feel real emotion and love, and also to dance and enjoy life. And it's only just the beginning," said Max Newman, guitarist, in a press release

Billboard believes they have touched on this goal: "Funk runs deep in their DNA. Dare you not to two-step."

The beats on "Without A Sound" are plentiful and it is balanced with emotion, a mix of vocals, and instrumentation of the band. The band's vibe is simultaneously timeless and futuristic as it is inspired by the greats, yet have found a way to infuse their own genius into the mix.