Ailey II, ‘second to none,’ bringing dance to Vilar Performing Arts Center

BEAVER CREEK — Coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, the tal-ented dancers of Ailey II will light up the stage in Beaver Creek.

General admission ticket prices for the show are $58 for adults and $25 for students. Tickets are available at the Vilar Center box office, by callilng 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vi-lar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Vil-lage

World Tour

As "the next generation of dance," the acclaimed dancers of Ailey II are renowned for captivating audiences and translating their strength and agility into powerful perfor-mances.

Under the artistic direction of Troy Powell, this critically-acclaimed company presents vibrant performances and innovative community programs across the country and internationally.

The Ailey spirit will shine in Beaver Creek as these artists perform an exhilarating and diverse repertory that in-cludes Alvin Ailey's timeless classics and thrilling new works by today's emerging choreographers. The Vilar Cen-ter program will include choreography by Jae Man Joo, Marcus Jarrell Willis Bridget L. Moore.

Dance Magazine calls Ailey II "second to none," and The New York Times declares, "There's nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II, the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater."

Ailey II's 2017-18 season will reach audiences in dozens of cities across the globe, including a New York engagement from March 14-25 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.

Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation's mission is to further the pi-oneering vision of the choreographer, dancer and cultural leader Alvin Ailey by building an extended cultural com-munity which provides dance performances, training and education, and community programs for all people.