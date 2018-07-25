Alex Guthrie is a ‘commercial’ success: Musician performs first Colorado show in Eagle, July 26

More information: Following Guthrie’s performance, ShowDown Town has two more upcoming shows: Jojo’s Slim Wednesday on Thursday, Aug. 2; and The Mammoths closing out the series on Thursday, Aug. 9. Visit http://www.vvf.org .

EAGLE — Alex Guthrie's music career got off to a rather special start when legendary vocalist Jennifer Hudson surprised him by joining in on his Atlanta street performance. The stunt, pulled off by American Family Insurance, was filmed and became part of the insurance agency's "Insure Carefully, Dream Fearlessly" commercial campaign and was aired nationally for millions to see.

Now, valley residents and visitors can hear Guthrie's soulfully inspired voice live on Thursday, July 26, at the Eagle Town Park as a part of the ShowDown Town free concert series.

Guthrie called his music style an "earthy interpretation" of soul, adding to it a little folk and even some R&B. What makes Guthrie a perfect match for the ShowDown Town series is his hit song "Colorado," which is essentially a love letter to our beloved state.

'It really is my happy place'

"I was born and raised in Georgia, but my whole family is from Colorado," Guthrie said. "When I was done with school, I bought an old van and drove out and spent a couple months in the mountains. It really is my happy place, and the song is about seeking out this ideal."

Though Guthrie has a love for both music and Colorado, his two passions have never converged — until now.

"We're so excited to play in Colorado. Somehow we've never got to tour there, despite the fact that we have a song named after it," he said.

The ShowDown stage will be the first Colorado stage Guthrie will perform on, and afterward he will continue on to play in Aspen and Denver. And the big dream Guthrie is aspiring to? Playing Red Rocks.

For now, Guthrie keeps that dream in his back pocket and instead focuses on playing a really authentic show every time he steps out in front of a crowd.

"I hope that people see that we aren't playing songs we're tired of, we aren't just going through the motions, we really love what we do," Guthrie said.

The tour, including ShowDown Town, will feature songs from Guthrie's upcoming second album.

Guthrie explained that he's excited about the album because he feels that listeners will really be able to hear his growth as an artist.