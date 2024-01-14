Alice Wetterlund headlines Vail Comedy Show this week

Alice Wetterlund

Courtesy photo

Vail Comedy Show is back on Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Eagle at Moe’s Original BBQ and on Thursday, Jan. 18, in Vail Village at Gambit in The Sebastian. Los Angeles comedian Alice Wetterlund from HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ and ‘GLOW’ on Netflix will headline. Eagle native Brett Hiker will be traveling from New York City with comedy pals to play pond hockey and tell jokes as well.

Have you ever performed in the Vail Valley?

I have not! I recorded my special in Denver, and a few years before that I performed in Telluride for a festival and I have been trying to weasel my way back into your mountain regions for years (if you know what I mean).

Do you have a favorite Colorado comedy memory?

I recorded my special at The Gothic in Denver and it was just the most perfect beautiful stage I ever have graced, I made them leave the musical instruments out and just kinda group them together behind me so at any moment I could jam out. The audiences in Colorado are so great that I was like “Anything can happen!” and the director of the show was like “Well … no.”

You played Carla Walton on the HBO sitcom “Silicon Valley,” what was that like?

“Silicon Valley” was basically my first major role ever, and I’ve talked about what that was like but one thing I haven’t talked about is how I got the role. I was so stoked because I had this character of Carla all worked out, I went in for the audition and did my thing. And the casting director was like “Whoa, no.” She gave me some feedback and I completely changed everything about the delivery, and that second read got me the role. So, that’s why in-person casting is better and they should let us do it. But also, I was so in love with what I did for Carla originally, I had to bring it back someday. Then I got to read for the role of Terry from “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” and I thought, “She will ride again.”

What do you know about Vail Comedy Show?

So, I found out about the show because my personal trainer got into stand up. I don’t have jokes about that and I just realized I need to fix that immediately. Anyway, he got connected with Mark Masters, performed at Vail Comedy Show. Then he raved about it to me. Maybe that makes him my agent now?

Any major events coming up?

Resident Alien is coming out soon, or so I am told, so I get to go to Atlanta to promote that and I’m pumped because this season really is the best yet.

You live in Los Angeles but tour nationally, how does Colorado compare to other markets?

I could write a book about this. Please, someone pay me to write a book. Wait, don’t, I hear it’s very difficult. OK, so maybe it’s the elevation but Colorado audiences will just let you get away with stuff. There’s curiosity and forgiveness that you don’t get in the Midwest, where I am from, and they let you get goofy and I love that.

How would you describe your comedy?

It’s very clean and family-friendly but only if the family is dysfunctional, all over 18, and cuss a lot.

What is next for Alice Wetterlund?

I’m getting really into Twitch streaming lately. I have been going live on Tuesday and Friday afternoons and it’s just very chill and extremely fun and I have been using it as an outlet to kind of workshop premises and mess around with visual bits. Also I play video games.

Tickets for all shows are available at VailComedyShow.com .