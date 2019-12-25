Alpine & Antlers offers American classics with an artful twist

The new Alpine & Antlers restaurant in the Beaver Creek Lodge can take care of all your dining and drinking needs. Serving morning, noon and night, this eatery offers American classics with an artful twist.

Executive chef Sammy Shipman said their goal at Alpine & Antlers is to create a fun place where the menu is approachable, comfortable and shareable. “It’s kind of the opposite of what many of the restaurants at Beaver Creek have. At many places, there is a large tasting menu where you commit to several courses. We have a variety of shareable plates and entrees so you can order for what your needs are at the time,” Shipman said.

Alpine & Antlers has been in the making since July and Shipman, who’s been a chef in the valley for over 10 years, said it’s been fun to start a restaurant from scratch. “Many times you come into a restaurant where the menu is already established and you can’t change a lot of the dishes. Here, we had to develop every single part of everything, right down to which type of oil to use,” Shipman said.

We tried one of the seasonal favorites on the menu, the flaming saganaki, which is kasseri Greek cheese, brandy and lemon served with a sliced baguette. They light up the skillet right at the table, so have your camera ready. We also had the wood-roasted mussels. “We’re doing everything we can in our wood-fired oven or the wood-fired grill because you can pick up so much good flavor in there,” Shipman said.

Alpine & Antlers also has a drink menu featuring alpine-infused cocktails like the apple pie, which is a festive rye-based cocktail with allspice liqueur with a house-made apple shrub and a crushed graham cracker and gingersnap rim, which is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The breakfast menu is super-charged with power bowls and protein-packed classics like an egg white frittata and a whole grain rice bowl that’ll energize you for a day of skiing and snowboarding. Happy hour runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and they have live music Wednesdays through Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Check in with them about their New Year’s Eve party featuring Austin’s Rose.

Feed your curiosity at this funky new place to dine in Beaver Creek. Follow Alpine & Antlers on social media for more information and specials.