Alpine Arts Center and Town of Vail Partner for art programming

The Town of Vail has partnered with Alpine Arts Center to offer visual art programs for guests and residents throughout the year. With funding from the Commission on Special Events, the cost of classes located within the Town of Vail will be at a discounted rate of $20 per person for the two hours of instruction and supplied materials for each class.

This partnership enriches the visual arts experiences for participants by providing hands-on instruction and creating your own keepsake from Vail. The lively classes are open to all ages unless otherwise noted; a participating adult must accompany children.

The next event is a "Wine & Design" Glass Etching class this Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., taking place at the Vail Recreation District Community Programming located on the second floor of the Lionshead Welcome Center. The event includes all materials for glass etching, and drinks can be purchased through Vail Recreation District throughout the class. All ability levels are invited to attend, and step-by-step instruction will be provided by Alpine Arts Center.

The next class in the series takes place on Tuesday, April 23, also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Vail Recreation District Community Programming. It will be a "Silk & Sip" Silk Hoop Painting class. For both events, samples of each project can be found on Alpine Arts Center's online event calendar. Advanced registration for events is required.

"These classes are fun for everyone, and you don't need any previous experience to have a great time and develop a new art skill," Lauren Merrill of Alpine Arts Center said in a press release. "We are excited to partner with the Town of Vail for the third year of this programming, and are bringing back favorites from last year as well as many new classes for 2019."

Alpine Arts Center is located in Riverwalk in Edwards, and has been instructing art classes and events for the Vail Valley for nine years. They offer a variety of visual art classes, drop-in activities, paint pottery, ceramics, parties, private lessons, corporate team building events and a new facility for creative co-working adjacent to their main studio.

Recommended Stories For You

For more details on their schedule and registration for any upcoming events, visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.