Alpine Arts Center and town of Vail partner to offer Community Art programming

VAIL — The town of Vail is partnering with Alpine Arts Center to offer visual art programs throughout the year. With funding from the Commission on Special Events, the cost of classes located within the town of Vail will be at a discounted rate of $20 per person for the two hours of instruction and supplied materials for each class.

This partnership enriches the visual arts experiences for participants by providing hands-on instruction and creating your own keepsake from Vail. The lively classes are open to all ages unless otherwise noted; children must be accompanied by a participating adult.

First Program

The kickoff event is a Cocktails & Canvas class Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., taking place at the Vail Recreation District community programming room located on the second floor of the Lionshead Welcome Center.

The event includes all materials for an 11-by-14 stretched canvas painting with a mixed-media landscape scene of Vail Mountain. All ability levels are invited to attend, and step-by-step instruction will be provided by Alpine Arts Center.

'Classes for everyone'

The next class in the series takes place on Tuesday, March 13, also from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Vail Recreation District community programming room. It will be a String Art & Sip, featuring a string art design on wood with optional painting accents.

For both events, alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the bar, and samples of each project can be found on Alpine Arts Center's online event calendar.

Advanced registration for events is required.

"These classes are fun for everyone, and you don't need any previous experience to have a great time and develop a new art skill," said Lauren Merrill, of Alpine Arts Center. "We are excited to partner with the town of Vail for the second year of this programming, and are bringing back favorites from last year as well as many new classes for 2018."

Alpine Arts Center is located in The Riverwalk of Edwards and has been instructing art classes and events for the Vail Valley for eight years. They offer a variety of visual art classes, drop-in activities, paint pottery, ceramics, parties, private lessons and corporate team building events.

For more details on the Alpine Arts Center schedule and registration for any upcoming events, visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.