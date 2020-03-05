Alpine Arts Center celebrates 10 years in business with party, The Runaway Grooms

One of the art center's most popular events each year is the holiday artists' market, which has been around the whole 10 years the center has been open.

Jonas Adriaan Verheyen | Special to the Daily

Alpine Arts Center is celebrating its ten-year anniversary this Friday and they are inviting the community to join in the festivities.

As a thank you to locals for supporting the arts center since opening in March of 2010, there will be a customer appreciation party on Friday, March 6 at the studio in the Riverwalk of Edwards.

From 6-9 p.m. they are putting the art supplies aside for a night of dancing to the sounds of The Runaway Grooms, the five-piece local Americana band. The arts center bar will be open for wine and beer purchases, and some special treats including a champagne toast for anyone of drinking age will also be available.

“We have had so much support from the community along the way, and we are lucky to live and work in a place where people truly value the arts. I get a big smile on my face whenever I look through photos from the last ten years and see all of the creativity and color that has come through our doors,” said Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center.

Alpine Arts Center will have a slideshow playing all month to highlight some special moments since the very beginning. The slideshow features students getting creative at the studio, art events around the valley and the dedicated team of teachers and staff that have been integral to the arts center’s growth over time.

Both customers and staff agree that Alpine Arts Center fills a definite need in the community.

“The arts center has helped me develop my artistic technique and given me an outlet to assist others who are interested in creating art. The valley wouldn’t be the same without it,” said Jake Jones, an Alpine Arts Center teacher and the studio’s social media guru.

In addition to all of the festivities on Friday, Alpine Arts Center has a number of special classes on the schedule during the month of March. For details on upcoming classes and event schedule, visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.

