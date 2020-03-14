Alpine Arts Center has ‘To Go Art Kits’ available in Edwards

Alpine Arts Center is located in Edwards.

Special to the Daily

Shortly after celebrating its 10 year anniversary, Alpine Arts Center in Edwards has implemented new policies to maintain a safe and healthy space for its customers and offer a creative outlet “through these challenging times,” a newsletter reads.

Alpine Arts Center is also offering To Go Art Kids. Call 970-926-2732 to order, and a member of the staff will run the items out to your car. If registered for an art class already and would prefer to get creative at home, Alpine Arts Center is offering to arrange ahead of time to pick up supplies.

Alpine Arts Center will be following state and county guidelines and will update its website and customers with any changes to its schedule. For now, it is open for drop-ins and classes during regular hours.

The art space will be enforcing more procedures for cleanliness and social distancing at the studio, including hand washing upon entering, laundered tools and smocks after single use, chairs more widely separated, avoiding the sharing of tools and asking people to stay home if they feel ill.

