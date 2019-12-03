Alpine Arts Center hosts 10th holiday market for Colorado artists

The 10th annual Artists' Holiday Market will run all weekend at the Edwards Alpine Arts Center shop.

Jonas Adriaan Verheyen | Special to the Daily

if you go... What: Artists’ Holiday Market When: Friday, Dec. 6, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Where: Alpine Arts Center, Edwards Cost: Free to attend More information: Visit www.alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.

Artist Sam Mizwicki of Small + Mighty Handmade has been participating in Alpine Arts Center’s Holiday Artists’ Market for several years. One of her favorite parts about local artisanal markets is the joy it brings not only the person who will receive the gift, but also the person who made it.

“When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance,” she said.

Alpine Art Center’s holiday market is about just that: Not only are you supporting the community arts center, they say, but also the more than 30 participating artists displaying and selling handmade holiday gifts.

The market kicks off Friday at the Edwards shop from noon to 6 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is the 10th annual event, a highlight of the year for everyone at Alpine Arts Center.

Lauren Merrill, owner of the center, said she is amazed at the creativity of artists in the community who will participate this year. There will be new artists and about 15 returning artists. Alpine Arts Center will also have a table of work made by staff. They will continue the tradition of serving cookies and hot cider all weekend.

The Artists’ Holiday Market will include handmade pottery, paintings, jewelry, knit and trucker hats, home accessories, greeting cards, soaps, candles, journals, photography, ornaments, screen printed clothing, wood burned pieces and more. Every item is handmade by a Colorado artist.

A few new participants this year are especially looking forward to showcasing their works.

“We are so excited to be a part of this amazing art event and community. The mission is to capture moments and create memories, forever. Our products allow everyone to take a piece of Colorado home with them. We locally source the wood and create the products. Thank you for supporting our dream,” said Armando Araiza from Elevated Engravings.

Mary Palumbo of Black Bear Jewelry Design loves “supporting the Alpine Arts Center and their mission to bring creative opportunities to the community.” All of Palumbo’s copper earrings are original designs, shaped and hammered by hand.

Other participating artists include Taylor Campbell, Jake Jones, Deanna Simonsen, Michelle Stecher, Kristen Hartel, Willow Murphy, Jessica Bevan, Lisa Hamilton, Kevin and Ginny Davis, Katy VanNostrand, Jessica Oldfield, Carson Arnold, Margaret Thomas, Emily Kent, Jodi Sforzo, Kristen Hartel, Debbie Feeney, Kris Kortuem, Barb Lynn, Karen Spall, Alice Feagan, Barbara Churchley, Kathleen Steventon, Bobby Cornwell, Jennie Windscheffel, Randa Richter, Michelle Mach and Kiera and Kennedy Stephen.

In addition to an abundance of crafty holiday booths, Alpine Arts Center also has a new art supply store perfect for picking up gifts for fine artists, stocking stuffers and teacher gifts.

After this weekend, select items from the market and everything in the art supply store will remain on display throughout the month of December for last minute holiday shopping.

Alpine Arts Center is also offering an upcoming series of holiday gift making classes for all ages, and is open for drop-ins six days a week for those interested in making their own holiday gifts.