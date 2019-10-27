Alpine Arts Center hosts Pinots and Pumpkins

This past weekend was sure to get you into the Halloween spirit with Fright at the Museum, Spooktacular in Beaver Creek and Maya’s Day of the Dead party. But if you didn’t go to those events, you still have time to get in on some Halloween fun before the holiday on Thursday.

Alpine Arts Center had a busy weekend with Halloweens crafts and a pumpkin carving party last Friday but will host one more Halloween-themed event on Wednesday. Pinots and Pumpkins allows adults to release their creative side and paint a pumpkin while sipping on a Pinot Noir or other wine of their choice.

Pinots and Pumpkins is a twist on Alpine Arts Center’s regular Cocktails and Canvas series, where the group goes through a guided painting session. This time, instead of painting on a canvas, you are painting on a pumpkin.

Lauren Merrill, owner of the Alpine Arts Center, and her team of talented staff members will have patterns and all the paint and brushes you will need. You just bring any size and shape pumpkin you can find. Dress comfortably and Alpine Arts will have aprons to protect your clothing. The best part is, you can come here instead of getting your own house messy.

If you want to get a little messy, they will have one table available for pumpkin carving during their regularly scheduled drop-in sessions. Call the Alpine Arts Center for details.

Halloween is the perfect time to revitalize your creativity. Whether it’s in the form of a homemade costume or decorating a pumpkin, you are never too old to release your artistic side. The cost for the Pinots and Pumpkins class is $45 per person. Bring your own pumpkin and your first drink is free. There will also be wine and beer available for purchase for $6 per glass. Snacks and other non-alcoholic beverages are available, also. For more information, visit http://www.alpineartscenter.org. Advanced registration is required.