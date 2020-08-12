Alpine Arts Center hosts Riverwalk Art Battle event to bring together community and local artists

Alpine Arts Center is hosting its second Riverwalk Art Battle. After starting the event last summer, the studio and supply retailer has invited 15-20 local artists, who will have three hours on Saturday, Aug. 15 to create a new work for the competition.

While they’re creating from 1 to 4 p.m. guests can stop by to watch the creative process, meet the artists and enjoy live music from local bands. Then, at 5 p.m., organizers will announce the contest winners and they will receive a cash prize from Riverwalk at Edwards POA.

Jose Portillo creates spray paint art at last year’s Art Battle competition.

“The creative energy at our previous Art Battle events have been amazing. Getting artists together and letting them just go for it really produces some incredible art,” said Alpine Arts Center owner Lauren Merrill.

Last year, painter Amy Dose won the competition with a colorful landscape featuring buffalos.

“I think it is a fun event to participate in because you get that interaction with the artist and get to see their process,” she said. “As artists, we often work alone. So it’s really fun to get out, meet people, and have some face to face contact. Obviously it will be a little bit different this year, but I am still excited to meet and talk to people.”

The artists, aged 16 and up, will be working in a variety of media, including ice sculpture.

Artist Amy Dose was last year’s Art Battle winner. She will be competing again this year.

Winners are chosen by popular vote, so upon arrival at the free event, grab a ballot and a map of where each artist will set up their open-air studio. Vote for your favorites while enjoying music from three local acts: “The Turntable Revue Duo,” “The Brent Gordon Duo,” “Financial Aid,” and “Zachy G and The Love.”

In true Riverwalk fashion, the event is one that brings together local businesses operating in the shopping center. Radio station KZYR The Zephyr organized the musical acts. Many of the surrounding restaurants will offer specials, so guests are encouraged to come for the event and stick around for lunch, dinner, drinks and/or shopping.

At the end of the day, there will be live and virtual silent auctions for the pieces created during the Art Battle.

Kris Korteum of KK Pottery creates a custom piece on the pottery wheel at last year’s Art Battle.

The event is also protecting guest, artist and staff safety by enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing. But it’s still putting togetherness and local pride at the forefront.

“For me, the connection I get to build with members of the community is the most rewarding part,” Dose said.

And Merrill also is excited to be able to organize an in-person event, period. She said part of the reason Alpine Arts Center was able to organize the event was because its style allows for social distancing and a safe environment for artists and spectators.

“Positive energy is so needed right now, and we are happy to be able to provide that for the community,” she said.

If you go …

What: Riverwalk Art Battle

When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Riverwalk, Edwards

Cost: Free

More information: Visit alpineartscenter.org.