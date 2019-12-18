Alpine Arts Center offers classes to spark creative juices this holiday season
‘Tis the season to get creative, and Alpine Arts Center in Edwards is offering several holiday classes before Dec. 25 to help get those juices flowing. Here’s a list of upcoming events.
Lanterns & Libations
Friday, Dec. 20
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Vail Recreation District Center, Lionshead parking garade
Create a holiday lantern to bring to the annual Holiday Lantern Walk on Sunday, Dec. 23. In addition to all the supplies, guests 21 and over can enjoy beer and wine and there will also be holiday music and snacks. Cost is $10 to participate, and sign up soon: the event sold out last year.
Gingerbread House Decorating
Saturday, Dec. 21
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Part of the holiday gift making pop-up series, guests will get to make a gingerbread house for $28, basic supplies included with options to upgrade. The gingerbread house decorating runs all day, while supplies last.
Alpine Arts Center, Edwards
Sip & String Art
Saturday, Dec. 21
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Amateur artists will be led step by step through a project; wine and beer is available for purchase and supplies and light snacks will be provided. Cost is $45 and advance registration is required.
Alpine Arts Center, Edwards
Lantern Decorating
Sunday, Dec. 22
12-3 p.m.
The second of two lantern decorating classes, guests can bring their lanterns to the annual Holiday Lantern Walk in Vail Village following the class.
Vail Public Library, Vail
Visit alpineartscenter.org to view the full schedule of classes, including ones after the holiday and in January, and to register.