Alpine Arts Center offers classes to spark creative juices this holiday season

Create a lantern with Alpine Arts Center before bringing it on the annual Holiday Lantern Walk in Vail Village on Sunday.

Charles Townsend Bessent

‘Tis the season to get creative, and Alpine Arts Center in Edwards is offering several holiday classes before Dec. 25 to help get those juices flowing. Here’s a list of upcoming events.

Lanterns & Libations

Friday, Dec. 20

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Vail Recreation District Center, Lionshead parking garade

Create a holiday lantern to bring to the annual Holiday Lantern Walk on Sunday, Dec. 23. In addition to all the supplies, guests 21 and over can enjoy beer and wine and there will also be holiday music and snacks. Cost is $10 to participate, and sign up soon: the event sold out last year.

Gingerbread House Decorating

Saturday, Dec. 21

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Part of the holiday gift making pop-up series, guests will get to make a gingerbread house for $28, basic supplies included with options to upgrade. The gingerbread house decorating runs all day, while supplies last.

Alpine Arts Center, Edwards

Sip & String Art

Saturday, Dec. 21

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Amateur artists will be led step by step through a project; wine and beer is available for purchase and supplies and light snacks will be provided. Cost is $45 and advance registration is required.

Alpine Arts Center, Edwards

Lantern Decorating

Sunday, Dec. 22

12-3 p.m.

The second of two lantern decorating classes, guests can bring their lanterns to the annual Holiday Lantern Walk in Vail Village following the class.

Vail Public Library, Vail

Visit alpineartscenter.org to view the full schedule of classes, including ones after the holiday and in January, and to register.