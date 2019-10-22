Alpine Arts Center’s Pumpkin Carving Workshop is back for another year and happens this Friday

Olivia Arseneau, 9, of East Vail, concentrates on carving her pumpkin during the pumpkin carving party Alpine Arts Center in Edwards in 2016.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

if you go ... What: Pumpkin Carving Party When: Friday, Oct. 25, 4-7 p.m. Where: Alpine Arts Center, Edwards Cost: $15 per person More information: Visit alpineartscenter.org or call 970-926-2732.

Alpine Arts Center’s favorite Halloween event is back for another year on Friday, Oct. 25. Wear some clothes you don’t mind getting messy, because from 4-7 p.m., the shop is hosting its annual Pumpkin Carving Party.

“It’s amazing, people come in and they are shocked that they’ve been here a few hours, the time goes really fast and you just get away from all of the technology, emails, and everything that feels like a chore. It’s just a really nice time to come in and relax and let your brain be creative,” Alpine Arts Center owner Lauren Merrill said in an interview with the Vail Daily last year.

For the $15 cost for the class, all supplies will be provided, including the pumpkin. There will also be snacks and witches brew — beer, wine and champagne — for adults to indulge their ghoulish tendencies while crafting a beautiful Halloween creation.

The workshop will be from 4-7 p.m., a perfect time for kids and parents alike to unleash their creative energy after a long school/workweek. For more information, visit alpineartscenter.org.