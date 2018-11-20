‘Alpine Journeys: Through the Lens’: Colorado Snowsports Museum hosts a series that takes you on high country adventures

Information: Alpine Journeys brings the museum’s collection to the public in new and memorable ways. Guests will be surrounded by more than 150 years of Colorado’s ski and snowboard history. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 970-476-1876, or visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org .

When: 5:30 p.m., the third Thursday of every month, beginning in December

What: “Alpine Journeys: Through the Lens,” presented by the Colorado Snowsports Museum

VAIL — After wrapping up a massive transformation last summer, the Colorado Snowsports Museum crew wants to show off a little.

Every third Wednesday of the month, from December through April, the Museum is hosting "Alpine Journeys: Through the Lens."

The programs will present the museum's huge collection to the public in new ways. While you're there, you'll be surrounded by more than 150 years of Colorado ski and snowboarding history.

Seating is limited and the museum staff is recommending that you buy your tickets in advance.

10th Mountain Division in December

Through the Lens kicks off Dec. 19 with Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame member Chris Anthony's presentation on the 10th Mountain Division.

For more than 28 years, Anthony has travelled the globe as a member of the Warren Miller film team, and has freelanced for several publications. He also co-authored a guidebook and produced several film projects, including the acclaimed 10th Mountain documentary "Climb to Glory."

His extensive research and passion for the 10th Mountain Division has uncovered new and untold post-war stories, which he will share during his presentation.

"Abandoned" in January

On Jan. 16, the series takes you down the road less traveled, or The Road West Traveled in this case, with "Abandoned," Lio DelPiccolo, Grant Robbins and his wife, Sara Beam Robbins' short documentary about three long-shuttered Colorado ski areas: Geneva Basin, Cuchara, and Berthoud Pass.

DelPiccolo and the Robbins' launched their adventure production company, The Road West Traveled, in 2013 as an Instagram page. "Abandoned" is their first film and has screened to sold-out theaters all over the region.

The three were scouring a map one day, searching for a new spot to go ski touring, and headed toward Allenspark, a village northwest of Boulder. They read the name "Rock Creek Ski Area," and realized none of them had ever heard of it.

That set them on a two-year research adventure around Colorado that culminated in the 23-minute film "Abandoned." It debuted last month in Boulder.

Not all the areas were a mystery. As a kid, DelPiccolo hiked up Geneva Basin's former ski runs with his family. Berthoud Pass remains a popular destination for backcountry skiers.

"Abandoned" takes an equally optimistic and sad look at the ski areas in their heyday, and what happened to them and the surrounding communities after they closed.

History and adventure

On Feb. 20, Dr. Jon Kedrowski will talk about his extensive outdoor adventures, such as a pair of Mount Everest summits, including one during one of the mountain's worst tragedies, and the quests that led to a series of books about skiing and camping on Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks.

On March 20, Western State University professor Dr. Duane Vandenbusche reflects on 55 years as a history professor, as well as the history of skiing.

The series culminates on April 18 with the grand opening of the Museum's new Warren Miller exhibit.

About the Snowsports Museum

Located atop the Vail Village parking structure, the newly remodeled Colorado Snowsports Museum has six primary exhibits, enhanced with interactive screens that showcase and chronicle the history and heritage of the Colorado ski and snowboard industry.

The six exhibits include the 10th Mountain Division, Skiing Through Time, the History of Colorado Snowsports Competition, the Evolution of Snowboarding in Colorado, Colorado's Ski Resorts and 100 Years of Ski Fashion and Function. The museum also houses the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.