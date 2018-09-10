Altitiones set to return to Vail Oktoberfest
September 10, 2018
Vail Oktoberfest will resume on Friday, Sept. 14, and local favorites, the Altitiones, will take to the stage to celebrate.
Beginning at 7 p.m. at Checkpoint Charlie in Vail, the Altitones will dive right into their diverse songbook, ranging from blues to reggae and 80s music to their own original dance music.
