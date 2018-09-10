 Altitiones set to return to Vail Oktoberfest | VailDaily.com

Altitiones set to return to Vail Oktoberfest

Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Special to the Daily

Vail Oktoberfest will resume on Friday, Sept. 14, and local favorites, the Altitiones, will take to the stage to celebrate. Beginning at 7 p.m. at Checkpoint Charlie in Vail, the Altitones will dive right into their diverse songbook, ranging from blues to reggae and 80s music to their own original dance music.

