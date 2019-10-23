Altitude Sports working to bring restaurant, bars “legal means” to broadcast Nuggets, Avalanche games

Fans watch the first game of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at Bender’s Bar & Grill on April 12, 2018 in Westminster.



Altitude executives have heard the complaints from Nuggets and Avalanche fans eager to watch their teams on TV and are working on a legal solution.

“We do not condone illegal streaming,” Altitude COO Matt Hutchings said Monday. “We are in the process of reaching a solution on a broad front, which would give restaurants and bars legal means to broadcast the games.”

The plan would involve multiple companies affected by Altitude Sports’ current TV dispute, including local bars and alcohol distributors, to provide television broadcasts of the games, according to a person familiar with the situation.

At least one bar in the Denver metro opted to show patrons a pirated transmission of Monday night’s Avalanche game against the St. Louis Blues — Blake Street Tavern in LoDo.

The downtown Denver establishment, located at 2301 Blake St., tweeted out that it was showing the game Monday night. When contacted by phone, owner Chris Fuselier said that he did not receive permission from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to show the pirated stream, but decided to do so since there wasn’t another option available.

Read more via The Denver Post.