Ambassador Christopher Hill returns to Vail in first in-person Vail Symposium event of 2021 on Monday





Emboldened adversaries and skeptical allies confront the new administration’s foreign policy team as it attempts to rebuild American diplomatic leadership in the world. From Russia trying to remain relevant to China trying to assert dominance, it is a fraught world out there. One of the Vail Symposium’s favorite speakers, Ambassador Christopher Hill, returns to Vail at 6 p.m. Monday to provide a career diplomat’s view on the state of U.S. foreign policy. He’ll be joined in conversation with Ambassador Gary Grappo.

“Autocratic leaders such as Xi, Putin and Erdogan cling to power while other countries have, or will have, a change in leadership —most notably our allies Israel and Germany, but also adversarial states such as Iran,” director of programming Claire Noble said. “Two career diplomats with a wealth of experience will share insights into how the Biden Administration’s new foreign policy team will navigate these ever-shifting challenges and opportunities.”

Ambassador Hill is a former career diplomat, a four-time ambassador, nominated by three presidents, whose last post was as ambassador to Iraq, April 2009 until August 2010. During this program, Hill will be joined in conversation by Ambassador Gary Grappo, also a career member of the Senior Foreign Service of the U.S. Department of State, a former U.S. ambassador and currently a Distinguished Fellow at the Center for Middle East Studies at the Korbel School for International Studies, University of Denver.

About the speakers

Gary Grappo is a former U.S. ambassador and currently a Distinguished Fellow at the Center for Middle East Studies at the Korbel School for International Studies, University of Denver. Previously, he was visiting senior scholar at the University of Wyoming. He possesses nearly 45 years of diplomatic and public policy experience in a variety of public, private and nonprofit endeavors. Grappo is also CEO and Founder of Equilibrium International Consulting. He provides analysis, guidance and advice on foreign affairs and national security, and writes and speaks frequently on Middle East affairs and foreign policy.

Ambassador Christopher Robert Hill joined Columbia University’s School of International Public Policy as the George W. Ball Adjunct Professor for spring 2021. He was the chief adviser to the Chancellor for Global Engagement and Professor of the Practice in Diplomacy at the University of Denver until July 2020. Prior to this position, he was the dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University, a position he held from September 2010 to December 2017.

Hill is a former career diplomat, a four-time ambassador, nominated by three presidents, whose last post was as ambassador to Iraq, April 2009 until August 2010. Prior to Iraq, Hill served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs from 2005 until 2009 during which he was also the head of the U.S. delegation to the Six Party Talks on the North Korean nuclear issue. Earlier, he was the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Korea. Previously he served as U.S. ambassador to Poland (2000-2004), ambassador to the Republic of Macedonia (1996-1999) and special envoy and chief negotiator to Kosovo (1998-1999). He also served as a special assistant to the president and a senior director on the staff of the National Security Council, 1999-2000.