American Indian Leon Joseph Littlebird is performing indigenous blessings at the Grand Hyatt Vail this weekend and throughout 2020

Leon Joseph Littlebird will perform several indigenous blessings at the Grand Hyatt Vail throughout 2020.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Leon Joseph Littlebird blessings When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 4:30 p.m. for the blessing; Sunday, Dec. 22, 9 a.m. for live music during yoga Where: The Grand Hyatt Vail Cost: Free on Saturday; free for hotel guests and members on Sunday, $30 for the public More information: Visit grandhyattvail.com or call 800-420-2424.

The longest night of the year, the winter solstice is this Saturday, Dec. 21, and Grand Hyatt Vail invites locals and visitors to celebrate with a special Native American blessing by Leon Joseph Littlebird.

Littlebird will host a Four Directions Blessing Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 followed by a champagne sabering at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 22, Littlebird will play live music during a Winter Solstice Yoga class from 9-10 a.m.

A Colorado native songwriter and performer with roots in both pioneer and indigenous cultures, Littlebird tells the tales of Colorado and the people of the west through his unique musical style. The winter solstice blessings are the first of a year-long program, as Littlebird will hold several ceremonies at the Grand Hyatt as seasons change throughout 2020.

The winter solstice ceremony has been celebrated by the native ancestors of the Rocky Mountains -– the Southern Ute tribe – for thousands of years during seasonal changes with special music and storytelling. Littlebird will showcase this tradition with native flute music, stories and blessings for a prosperous and bountiful winter season.

Inspired by the seasonal change, Grace Clinton will lead the yoga class on Sunday celebrating the gradual return of light to the Northern Hemisphere. The hatha practice with music from Littlebird will invite yogis to find grounding, warmth and introspection. The class is free for hotel guests and Aria Athletic Club members, and $30 for non-members or non-hotel guests.

