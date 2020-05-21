Amid COVID-19, Vail Jazz still ‘Goes to School’ — virtually

Vail Jazz Goes to School is led by Tony Gulizia, who offered the final session virtually this school year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each year, fourth- and fifth-graders at 15 local elementary schools participate in Jazz Goes to School.

For more than 20 years, Vail Jazz Goes to School has been taking the basics of jazz education into all local fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms. With COVID-19 restrictions, Vail Jazz still went to school despite stay-at-home orders, providing its final session virtually.

The final session included local elementary students writing a 12 bar blues sequence, and Gulizia announced three winners in a 5-minute YouTube video, adding the piano to the winning lyrics.

“Last time we met virtually, we learned about writing lyrics to the 12 bar blues,” Gulizia said in the video. “Wow, you guys did a great job. It was a very difficult decision but we did come up with three great winners.”

The 12 bar blues is one of the most prominent chord progressions in popular music, and students from across the valley wrote their own lyrics to the same beat.

“I’m feeling so sad, because I can’t go to school,” winner Austin Corbin writes in his lyrics.

“If you see me stressed, it’s my homework I have to do,” winner Steven Herrera includes in his lyrics.

“I hope you have 25 more years, of teaching the 12 bar blues,” winner Luis Sanchez Romero’s lyrics said, directed toward the instructor Gulizia.

With more than 1,100 students participating in Vail Jazz Goes to School from 15 elementary schools, the program teaches the origin and history of jazz as well as various instruments and musical styles.

“I want to thank all you students and all of the schools,” Gulizia said in the video. “I’m looking forward to next year’s edition of Vail Jazz Goes to School.”

For more information about Vail Jazz Goes to School, visit http://www.vailjazz.org.

12 bar blues winners

‘School Blues’ by Austin Corbin, Eagle Valley Elementary, IB World School

Sittin’ at home, Feelin’ like a fool

Sittin’ at home, Feelin’ like a fool

I’m feeling so bad because I can’t go to school

Cabin fever, Still doin’ lessons

Cabin fever, Still doin’ lessons

Wanna go to school so we can get back to messin’

Steven Herrera, Edwards elementary School

Every day, Every day I do my homework in the blue

Every day, Every day I do my homework in the blue

If you see me stressed, it’s my homework I have to do.

Somedays, just somedays I don’t even comb my hair

Somedays, just somedays I don’t even comb my hair

Talking about online school, I’ve already had my share

Luis Sanchez Romero, Avon Elementary

Thank you for teaching me, how to use the 12 bar blues

Thank you for teaching me, how to use the 12 bar blues

Without your help, I wouldn’t have had a clue

Following the lesson plan, there’s no way you can lose

Following the lesson plan, there’s no way you can lose

I hope you have 25 more years of teaching the 12 bar blues