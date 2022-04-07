Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony to play Vail’s Ford Amphitheater

Amos Lee performs with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at the Saenger Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in New Orleans. Lee will the hit the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail for an Aug. 14 date.

With laid-back vocals and earthy acoustic sounds, the soulful American singer-songwriter Amos Lee balances his love of classical, folk, blues, country and ’70s style R&B. The Colorado Symphony is the region’s only full-time professional orchestra committed to artistic excellence and ensuring the future of live, symphonic music. Together, Amos Lee and the Colorado Symphony have performed together annually for years.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail welcomes Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony. Tickets are $50 for general admission lawn seats, and $79.50-$99.50 for reserved pavilion seating.

In the mid-2000s, after working as a school teacher and bartender, Lee began to pursue a career in music after graduating college from the University of South Carolina. Drawing upon a variety of influences including Bob Dylan, Bill Withers, John Prine and Otis Redding, Lee garnered critical praise — and chart success — with albums like “Blue Note” (2001) and “Mission Bell” (2011), the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Always evolving and branching out, Lee delved into orchestral pop on his 2016 concert album “Live at Red Rocks (with the Colorado Symphony)” as well as exploring both vintage and contemporary R&B.

Outside of his music, Lee is leading a Tickets for Teachers campaign to buy supplies for educators as well as giving away free tickets.

The Colorado Symphony performs over 150 concerts annually at the Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver and across the state. Home to 80 full-time musicians, the Colorado Symphony represents more than a dozen nations and regularly welcomes the most celebrated artists from all genres of music. The Colorado Symphony is recognized as an incubator of innovation, creativity and excellence by expanding its impact through education, outreach and programming.

For tickets and more information about Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony at The Amp in Vail, visit grfavail.com/event/amos-lee.